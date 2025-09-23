Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

TLDR

Ripple is focusing on stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets to strengthen the XRP Ledger.

XRPL has surpassed $1 billion in stablecoin transactions within a single month.

Ripple plans to make XRPL the primary platform for issuing, trading, and managing stablecoins and tokenized assets.

The upcoming XRPL version 3.0.0 will introduce a native lending protocol for institutions.

Ripple has developed tools such as Deep Freeze, decentralized identifiers, and zero-knowledge proofs to enhance compliance and privacy.

The Multi-Purpose Token standard will enable complex financial instruments like bonds to be represented on XRPL.

Ripple has shifted its focus towards stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), aiming to strengthen the XRP Ledger (XRPL) for institutional decentralized finance (DeFi). Recent reports highlight that XRPL has surpassed $1 billion in stablecoin transactions within a single month. This milestone places XRPL among the top ten chains for RWA activity, reflecting its growing importance in institutional finance.

Ripple’s new strategy emphasizes the role of stablecoins and RWAs in transforming the financial sector. The company has stated that tokenized assets are no longer seen as experimental. According to Ripple’s roadmap, these assets are becoming essential for fintech firms, asset managers, and banks.

Ripple plans to make XRPL the primary platform for issuing, trading, and managing stablecoins and tokenized assets at scale. The upcoming launch of XRPL version 3.0.0 will introduce a native lending protocol. This feature will enable institutions to access affordable loans while adhering to regulatory requirements, including KYC and AML protocols.

XRPL’s Native Lending Protocol

The new lending protocol in XRPL will allow pooled lending and underwritten credit, marking a significant advancement. It will create new opportunities for institutions to secure funding through the blockchain while maintaining compliance with industry regulations. Ripple aims to make these transactions more accessible and affordable for financial institutions.

Ripple has also introduced several features to enhance compliance and privacy within the XRPL. One notable addition is the Deep Freeze tool, which prevents transactions from flagged accounts. Furthermore, Ripple’s decentralized identifiers (DIDs) enable entities to verify their accreditation or KYC status in a verifiable manner.

Another key feature is the development of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), which allow for private transactions while maintaining auditability. Ripple’s Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard plays a crucial role in these updates. MPTs will enable the representation of complex financial instruments, such as bonds or structured products, within XRPL.

Ripple’s Focus on Institutional Adoption

Ripple’s focus on tokenized assets and stablecoins aims to accelerate institutional adoption of XRPL. By expanding into regulated markets like Aave’s Horizon RWA market, Ripple has shown its commitment to supporting institutional transactions. The introduction of new features such as Permissioned DEXs and Token Escrow will provide more control while ensuring decentralization.

Ripple’s roadmap includes enhancements that will further streamline transactions. These include tools for batching transactions and delegating permissions, which help keep fees low and improve settlement speed. With these updates, Ripple is positioning XRPL as a trusted solution for banks and asset managers.

