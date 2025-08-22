Ripple And Banking Giant SBI To Roll Out RLUSD Across Japan

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 18:00
Ripple and SBI Holdings, together with SBI VC Trade Co., Ltd., have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines their intention for SBI VC Trade to distribute Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan. The agreement positions RLUSD for entry into one of the world’s most tightly regulated digital-asset markets, with availability targeted for the first quarter of 2026, according to the companies.

Ripple Exports RLUSD To Japan

The parties frame the move against what they describe as a rapidly expanding market for fiat-backed tokens. The release estimates today’s stablecoin sector at “nearly $300 billion” and asserts it is “expected to grow into the trillions in the coming years,” with the next phase of adoption driven by “utility and institutional demand.” Within that context, RLUSD is presented as an “enterprise-grade” dollar-denominated stablecoin whose design emphasizes compliance, transparency, and institutional safeguards.

Ripple says RLUSD is “fully backed by high-quality reserves, including US dollar deposits, short-term US government bonds, and other cash equivalents,” and that it will publish “monthly attestations from a third-party accounting firm.” The company characterizes this approach as a differentiator that “sets RLUSD apart from other stablecoins and provides the security that institutions require and expect.”

SBI is anchoring the distribution through SBI VC Trade, described as a licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider in Japan and a subsidiary of SBI Holdings. In remarks accompanying the announcement, SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo linked the RLUSD rollout to the company’s broader strategy to expand regulated stablecoin offerings in Japan.

“The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins in the Japanese market, and an important step in further accelerating the convergence of finance and digital technology,” Kondo said. “We will continue to work with Ripple to build a safe and transparent financial infrastructure.”

Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, positioned the collaboration as an extension of the companies’ long-running alliance. “Our partnership with SBI has always been about more than just technology; it’s about building a trusted and compliant financial future,” he said.

“The distribution of RLUSD in Japan with SBI VC Trade is a culmination of that work. RLUSD is designed to be a true industry standard, providing a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance. We are confident that this partnership will not only drive stablecoin utility in Japan but also set a new benchmark for the entire market.”

While the MOU outlines intent rather than final commercial launch, the parties specify an initial timeline: SBI VC Trade “aims to make RLUSD available in Japan during the first quarter of 2026.” Beyond distribution, SBI VC Trade’s corporate profile underscores its role within the SBI Group’s crypto strategy. Operating under multiple licenses—including Crypto Asset Exchange Service Provider, Type 1 Financial Instruments Service Provider, and Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider—the firm highlights both retail and corporate-focused services and notes it was the first in Japan to begin handling USDC.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.86.

XRP price
