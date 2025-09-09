Ripple and BBVA: New Alliance for the Custody of Digital Assets in Spain

Ripple, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, has announced a new and significant partnership with BBVA, one of the leading Spanish banking groups. The agreement will allow BBVA to adopt the institutional digital custody technology developed by Ripple, called Ripple Custody, thereby strengthening the American company’s presence in the Spanish market and expanding the already existing collaboration between the two entities.

BBVA launches crypto trading service and Ripple Custody in Spain

The news coincides with the recent announcement by BBVA regarding the introduction of a new trading and custody service for crypto assets for retail customers in Spain. The service, which allows trading in bitcoin and ethereum, represents a step forward in the bank’s digital offering, already active in the sector in Switzerland and Turkey.

Thanks to the integration of Ripple Custody technology, BBVA will be able to offer a scalable and secure custody solution for tokenized assets, thus responding to the growing customer demand for services related to digital assets.

Ripple Custody: security and compliance at the service of banks

The Ripple Custody platform stands out as an institutional-level solution, designed to ensure maximum security and regulatory compliance. In an increasingly regulated European context, thanks to the entry into force of the MiCA (Market in Crypto Assets regulation), banks now have the opportunity to propose new digital offerings in line with customer demands.

Cassie Craddock, Managing Director Europe at Ripple, emphasized how “BBVA has long been one of the most innovative banks in the region” and how this partnership represents another step forward in offering customers secure and compliant digital solutions. Ripple, in fact, boasts over a decade of experience in the digital asset sector and holds more than 60 regulatory licenses and registrations in various jurisdictions worldwide.

A solid and international collaboration

The collaboration between Ripple and BBVA is not new. In addition to Spain, Ripple’s custody technology has already been adopted by Garanti BBVA in Turkey and by BBVA Switzerland. This agreement further strengthens the partnership, confirming BBVA’s trust in the technological solutions offered by Ripple.

Francisco Maroto, Head of Digital Assets at BBVA, stated:

Through this collaboration, BBVA can offer an end-to-end custody service, supported by the strength and reputation of an international bank.

Ripple: a pillar for financial innovation

Ripple has established itself as a benchmark for financial institutions that wish to access, store, and transfer digital assets in a simple and regulatory-compliant manner. Its solutions, based on the XRP Ledger and the native asset XRP, are designed to ensure fast, low-cost, and highly scalable transactions, both for developers and financial operators.

The company also stands out for its active collaboration with regulators and policymakers globally, contributing to building credibility and trust in the enterprise blockchain sector. Ripple’s payment, custody, and stablecoin services are indeed paving the way towards a new digital economy, where tokenization and the movement of value become increasingly efficient and secure.

BBVA: innovation and customer centricity

Founded in 1857, BBVA is today one of the leading financial groups worldwide, with a leadership position in Spain, a top position in Mexico, and a significant presence in South America, Turkey, and the United States. BBVA’s mission is to provide opportunities for everyone, focusing on the real needs of customers and offering innovative solutions for simple and convenient financial management.

The responsible banking model adopted by BBVA aims for a more inclusive and sustainable society, with strong values such as customer centricity, long-term vision, and teamwork.

A digital future for European finance

The agreement between Ripple and BBVA marks an important moment for the European banking sector. The adoption of advanced digital custody technologies allows banks to effectively respond to new market demands, while ensuring security, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Thanks to partnerships like this, Spain confirms itself as one of the most dynamic countries in the adoption of digital financial services, paving the way for a new era in digital asset management. Ripple, with its expertise and innovative approach, positions itself as a strategic partner for all institutions that want to seize the opportunities offered by the crypto revolution.

In a rapidly evolving global context, the synergy between technology and traditional finance represents the key to building a more efficient, secure, and accessible system, where clients can explore the world of digital assets with the peace of mind and solidity guaranteed by institutions like BBVA.