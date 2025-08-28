Ripple and Circle Support Tazapay in Expanding $10B Payments Network

2025/08/28
TLDR

  • Tazapay completed its Series B funding round with new investors including Ripple and Circle.
  • The company plans to expand its fiat-to-stablecoin payment solutions in emerging markets.
  • Ripple and Circle’s involvement will help accelerate stablecoin adoption for B2B payments.
  • Tazapay is targeting licensing in multiple regions to strengthen its global presence.
  • The firm has recorded 300% year-over-year growth and processes over $10 billion annually.

Tazapay, a Singapore-based payments platform, announced on 27 August that it has completed its Series B funding round. The company secured investment from new backers, including Ripple, Circle Ventures, Peak XV Partners, Norinchukin Capital, and GMO Venture Partners. Existing investors, January Capital and ARC180, also participated in the round. Although Tazapay did not disclose the size of the investment, it emphasized plans to scale operations and expand its geographic reach.

Ripple and Circle to enhance Tazapay’s stablecoin settlement capabilities

Ripple and Circle’s involvement positions Tazapay at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain-based settlement systems. Both companies will support the development of Tazapay’s fiat-to-stablecoin settlement network, especially in emerging markets. Ripple’s XRP Ledger and Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) will facilitate the adoption of stablecoins in business-to-business (B2B) payments.

Tazapay’s integration of stablecoin solutions will help reduce cross-border payment costs. This is particularly important for emerging markets where traditional banking systems may struggle with efficiency. “With Ripple and Circle as partners, Tazapay can better scale its blockchain-based payment solutions,” said a company spokesperson.

Tazapay targets global expansion with strategic licensing and partnerships

Tazapay’s recent funding will accelerate its licensing efforts across multiple regions. The company already holds licenses in Singapore, Canada, and the European Union, with plans to apply for approvals in the US, UAE, Hong Kong, and Australia. This regulatory expansion will enable Tazapay to compete with larger cross-border payment providers, many of which are also adopting blockchain settlement systems.

In addition, the firm is pursuing a Digital Payment Token license in Singapore to strengthen its regulatory standing further. Partnerships with GMO VenturePartners and Norinchukin Capital will support Tazapay’s entry into Japan. These strategic collaborations position the company to extend its reach across both Asian and global markets.

By combining strong regulatory backing with blockchain integration, Tazapay aims to become a major player in global financial infrastructure. The firm’s ability to secure investments from Ripple and Circle is a testament to its growing influence in the fintech space.

