Ripple and Thunes Expand Global Payments Partnership for Faster Transfers

TLDR

  • Ripple and Thunes partner to integrate Ripple Payments into Thunes’ Direct Global Network.
  • The partnership covers 130+ countries, improving speed, transparency, and compliance.
  • Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure is now integrated into Thunes’ Smartx Treasury System.
  • The collaboration enables faster, secure cross-border payments for businesses and consumers.

Ripple has expanded its collaboration with Thunes, a Singapore-based payment network, to further improve blockchain-powered cross-border payments. The integration of Ripple Payments into Thunes’ Direct Global Network will streamline international transactions by enhancing transaction speed, transparency, and compliance.

The partnership between the two companies builds upon their initial collaboration from 2020. This integration allows Ripple’s blockchain solutions to work within Thunes’ established network, which spans over 130 countries and 80 currencies. By combining Ripple’s infrastructure with Thunes’ platform, the companies aim to enhance real-time settlement and accessibility for global payments.

Thunes’ Direct Global Network provides real-time payment capabilities, reaching over 7 billion mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards worldwide. The partnership aims to strengthen the efficiency and reach of these cross-border transfers, making them faster and more secure.

Ripple Blockchain Integration into Thunes’ Smartx Treasury System

In addition to enhancing cross-border payments, the partnership integrates Ripple’s solutions into Thunes’ Smartx Treasury System. Thunes’ Smartx system provides businesses with liquidity management tools, including AI-driven liquidity forecasting and automated currency conversions. By integrating Ripple’s blockchain-powered payments, Thunes will further streamline real-time or locked foreign exchange rates for global payments.

Ripple’s enterprise platform, which operates in over 90 payout markets and processes over $70 billion in volume, will provide enhanced withdrawal capabilities for institutional clients. This collaboration further positions Ripple’s digital asset infrastructure as a key enabler of global financial connectivity, allowing businesses to access more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective payment methods.

Fiona Murray, Ripple’s Asia-Pacific Managing Director, stated that the partnership “enhances payment speed, accessibility, and compliance” across the regions served by both companies.

Increased Accessibility for Underserved Regions

One of the primary goals of the Ripple-Thunes partnership is to extend financial services to regions with limited banking infrastructure. While Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure focuses on improving real-time settlement, Thunes’ Direct Global Network facilitates the “last-mile” delivery in underserved regions.

This creates an opportunity to reach populations that are often excluded from traditional banking services, making financial transactions more inclusive and accessible.

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO at Thunes, emphasized that by supporting real-time settlement, the integration helps digital asset companies offer “seamless, compliant, and accessible cross-border payments at scale.” This partnership enhances the ability to address global demand for efficient and secure international money transfers.

Ripple and Thunes: A Powerful Collaboration for Cross-Border Payments

The partnership between Ripple and Thunes represents a step forward in blockchain-based financial services. The collaboration demonstrates how blockchain technology can reduce costs, increase transaction speed, and enhance transparency for cross-border payments. With a rapidly expanding network and growing demand for digital financial solutions, the Ripple-Thunes partnership could become a cornerstone of future global payment systems.

As the companies continue to innovate, this partnership is likely to play a key role in the evolution of cross-border financial services, making blockchain-powered payments more efficient and accessible to businesses and consumers around the world.

