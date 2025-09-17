Ripple Announces Major News Partnership – XRP Sets Sight on $5

Ripple’s recent moves have reshaped the conversation around XRP and its place in global finance. Fresh from resolving its long legal battle with U.S. regulators, the company is accelerating its European expansion with a headline-grabbing alliance in Spain. BBVA, one of the continent’s largest banks, will use Ripple’s custody infrastructure to power its new retail crypto services, a sign that mainstream finance is no longer testing the waters but diving into digital assets with conviction. At the same time, Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD is moving beyond financial circles into industrial adoption, embraced by VivoPower’s Tembo EV unit as a form of payment. These developments highlight a broader shift: crypto is embedding itself into both traditional banking and real-world commerce. For traders seeking explosive potential in parallel, MAGACOIN FINANCE is fast emerging as the project catching global attention.

BBVA brings Ripple into retail banking

BBVA’s decision to integrate Ripple’s custody solution is a turning point for crypto banking in Europe. Spanish clients will soon be able to buy and hold Bitcoin and Ethereum directly within the bank’s system, avoiding the need for third-party exchanges. What makes this move particularly bold is its inclusion of tokenized assets, giving customers access to the next generation of digital products without leaving the security of their bank.

This capability comes through Ripple’s acquisition of Metaco, a Swiss custody specialist. By embedding Ripple Custody in-house, BBVA strengthens trust with its customers, ensuring asset management doesn’t rely on external providers. It represents one of the clearest examples of how large banks are moving from cautious pilots to full-scale crypto integration.

Regulation creates the opening

The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has played a decisive role in this expansion. MiCA provides the legal clarity institutions need to launch services with confidence, setting a harmonized framework across the bloc. Ripple is well-positioned to benefit, armed with the licenses and infrastructure that banks require.

For BBVA, the Spanish rollout follows earlier pilots in Switzerland and Turkey. But this is its boldest European step yet, signaling that regulation has turned compliance into an opportunity. If successful, the model could become a template for other banks across Europe.

Ripple’s new momentum after SEC resolution

Ripple’s alliance with BBVA comes on the heels of its legal breakthrough in the United States. Last month, the SEC and Ripple both dropped appeals in their years-long dispute over XRP’s status, closing the case once and for all. The resolution clears a major obstacle, giving Ripple freedom to pursue global expansion without the shadow of litigation.

Armed with more than 60 regulatory licenses worldwide, Ripple is actively positioning itself as the infrastructure partner for banks entering digital assets. The BBVA deal illustrates how regulatory clarity can be translated into new business, marrying compliance with innovation.

As institutions like Ripple cement themselves at the heart of regulated finance, traders are also searching for asymmetric opportunities outside the banking mainstream. This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE has entered the spotlight. With projections of 12,000× to 14,000× ROI, the presale is being hailed as one of the most explosive in recent years.

The project has already raised more than $14 million, with both whales and retail investors rushing to secure allocations before wider listings. Analysts note that just as Ripple’s partnerships are redefining mainstream finance, MAGACOIN FINANCE is redefining what early-stage opportunities can look like, scarcity-driven, audited, and community-fueled. For traders hunting outsized growth, it has become the name to watch in 2025.

Tembo adopts Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin

Ripple’s momentum is not confined to Europe. In an unexpected crossover, Tembo, the electric vehicle arm of VivoPower International, announced it will accept Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin for payments. This marks one of the first times an automaker has officially integrated a blockchain-based dollar token into its global sales model.

The move addresses a clear need: Tembo’s clients in mining, agriculture, and defense often face costly, slow cross-border payments. By using RLUSD, settlements can occur nearly instantly and at a fraction of traditional banking costs. For Tembo, it’s a competitive advantage; for Ripple, it’s proof that its stablecoin has traction far beyond fintech.

RLUSD’s expanding footprint

Ripple’s stablecoin has seen explosive growth this year, with its market cap multiplying tenfold since January. Initially gaining traction in Africa and the Middle East through payment partners like Chipper Cash and Yellow Card, RLUSD is now entering industrial supply chains. Tembo’s adoption underscores its utility in commerce, while Ripple has also extended RLUSD into DeFi through Aave’s Horizon RWA marketplace.

VivoPower is openly aligning itself with Ripple’s ecosystem. Beyond accepting RLUSD, the company is building a treasury of XRP, exploring equity stakes in Ripple Labs, and planning decentralized finance infrastructure tied to the XRP Ledger. It aims to be the first publicly traded enterprise fully built around Ripple’s technology.

A broader shift in banking and commerce

Taken together, these announcements illustrate the twin forces reshaping crypto adoption. On one side, traditional banks like BBVA are embedding digital assets directly into regulated ecosystems. On the other, industrial firms like Tembo are normalizing crypto payments in commerce. Ripple sits at the center of both, leveraging custody expertise and stablecoin innovation to expand its global footprint.

For XRP, the impact is clear. With legal battles resolved, institutional partnerships expanding, and real-world adoption growing, the pathway to higher valuations, including the $5 milestone, looks increasingly realistic.

Conclusion

Ripple’s partnership with BBVA signals a new era of crypto integration in European banking, while Tembo’s adoption of RLUSD demonstrates Ripple’s reach into industrial commerce. Both developments showcase how crypto is moving from the periphery to the heart of global finance. At the same time, retail traders are buzzing about MAGACOIN FINANCE, a presale drawing comparisons to the early mania of SHIBA INU and DOGECOIN but fortified with audits and legitimacy. With forecasts of 12,000× to 14,000× ROI, it stands as the speculative counterbalance to Ripple’s institutional march. Together, these narratives highlight the dual nature of crypto’s future: compliant adoption on one end, explosive growth potential on the other.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Ripple Announces Major News Partnership – XRP Sets Sight on $5 appeared first on Coindoo.