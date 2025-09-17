Ripple CEO Announces XRP’s Inclusion in U S Government Digital Reserve

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/17 23:21
Union
U$0.013201-19.68%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005098-2.67%
XRP
XRP$3.0403-0.27%

TLDR

  • XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s digital asset stockpile.
  • Over ten companies, including Bitwise, are seeking SEC approval for an XRP ETF.
  • Garlinghouse anticipates the XRP ETF launch before the end of 2025.
  • XRP’s government inclusion signals growing trust and legitimacy in digital assets.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has confirmed that XRP will soon be part of the U.S. government’s digital asset stockpile. The announcement marks a milestone for XRP, as it continues to gain broader recognition as a legitimate and stable asset. The government’s inclusion of XRP, along with discussions about an upcoming exchange-traded fund (ETF), signals growing acceptance of digital assets in the mainstream financial system.

XRP’s Role in the U.S. Government Digital Reserve

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Garlinghouse revealed that XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s strategic digital asset stockpile. This move is part of a broader plan to create a diversified reserve of digital currencies to strengthen the country’s economic position.

Garlinghouse emphasized that the addition of XRP reflects the growing trust in the asset’s stability and its increasing role in global financial systems.

The inclusion of XRP in the government reserve is seen as a significant step in the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies by traditional financial institutions and regulators. Garlinghouse stated that XRP’s role in this new initiative shows how governments are starting to embrace digital currencies as part of their long-term financial strategies.

He added, “XRP will be part of a crypto stockpile, alongside other major digital assets,” suggesting that XRP will now be viewed not just as a trading asset but as a trusted digital currency for institutional use.

XRP ETF Could Enhance Liquidity and Investor Participation

Garlinghouse also discussed the potential launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), which could open new doors for institutional and large-scale investors. The CEO mentioned that over ten companies, including major firms like Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, have submitted ETF applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The potential approval of an XRP ETF is expected to increase liquidity and make it easier for institutions to enter the market.

An ETF would provide investors with a safer and more regulated way to invest in XRP. It could also pave the way for more widespread adoption among financial institutions that prefer regulated financial products.

According to Garlinghouse, “This ETF will allow large investors to safely enter the XRP market,” which could further boost the asset’s popularity. With the added regulatory oversight, XRP is expected to become more attractive to a broader range of investors, thus potentially increasing its value and stability.

Institutional Interest in XRP Continues to Grow

The growing interest in XRP among institutional investors is becoming more apparent. Ripple’s CEO noted that large financial institutions, hedge funds, and other big players are increasingly looking at XRP as a way to diversify their portfolios.

The combination of government inclusion and the upcoming ETF is likely to create new opportunities for institutional investors seeking more secure ways to engage with digital assets.

With more traditional financial institutions showing interest in XRP, the digital currency is becoming more integrated into established financial markets. Garlinghouse’s comments suggest that XRP is transitioning from a speculative asset to a more regulated and trusted investment option.

This shift may encourage other governments and financial institutions to adopt similar approaches toward cryptocurrencies. As XRP gains more recognition, it could inspire other digital currencies to follow suit, further blurring the lines between traditional finance and the evolving cryptocurrency market.

The post Ripple CEO Announces XRP’s Inclusion in U S Government Digital Reserve appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016979-3.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.010017-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013062-20.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-0.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13624-44.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month