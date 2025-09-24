Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse married dietitian Tara Milsti over the weekend, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing “Yellow” for the couple’s first dance. The lavish event [...]Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse married dietitian Tara Milsti over the weekend, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing “Yellow” for the couple’s first dance. The lavish event [...]

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Marries On French Riviera With Coldplay’s Chris Martin Performing ‘Yellow’

Par : Insidebitcoins
2025/09/24 18:59
Taraxa Coin
TARA$0.0011831-6.71%

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse married dietitian Tara Milsti over the weekend, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing “Yellow” for the couple’s first dance.

The lavish event at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera, drew a host of Hollywood stars, including Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, and model Keleigh Teller.

Guests walked on a white-carpeted aisle decorated with thousands of roses and hydrangeas, leading to a chandelier-lit reception hall. Fourteen musicians welcomed the couple, adding to the grandeur.

“I feel so lucky for so many reasons — and marrying Tara this past weekend takes the cake,” Garlinghouse posted on X.

The celebrations also featured a white-themed pre-wedding party and a fireworks show over the Mediterranean. Garlinghouse, worth around $10 billion, spared no expense in making the weekend unforgettable.

The hotel has hosted numerous stars over the years, and counts Elizabeth Taylor, the Kardashians, and Madonna as repeat guests. It also hosts the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Garlinghouse Wedding Caps Landmark Year for Ripple

Garlinghouse’s wedding marks the second big milestone for the Ripple CEO this year. Back in May, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a settlement that ended its long-running lawsuit against Ripple and its native token, XRP.

The regulator battled the company for years, claiming Ripple sold XRP tokens as unregistered securities.

Garlinghouse called the outcome a “resounding victory,” not just for Ripple but for the wider crypto industry. He added that the future looked bright and urged the community to “build.”

XRP has soared 38% so far this year and 391% in the past year. It’s up 0.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $2.87 as of 6:41 a.m. EST.

Related Articles:
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Partager
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05737-0.33%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03923+2.48%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Partager
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06357+5.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.64%
MAY
MAY$0.03976-0.99%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced