The post Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on Crypto ETFs, Hails Important Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has hailed an important development for crypto ETFs. The Ripple CLO was reacting to a tweet by the National Cryptocurrency Association that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved new rules that make it easier for stock exchanges to list crypto ETFs. Exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE can now follow one set of standards instead of filing each ETF separately, which implies that crypto may now be accessed through familiar investment tools. Alderoty highlighted this as an important development. According to the Ripple CLO, new listing standards bring crypto ETFs further into mainstream markets, adding that regulatory clarity is not just good policy; it builds confidence for Americans. This comes in wake of the launch of the first XRP spot ETF in the U.S., with the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) also receiving approval from the SEC. Crypto ETFs launch Yesterday, digital asset manager Rex Osprey announced that XRPR and DOJE, the first ETF offering exposure to spot XRP and Dogecoin in the U.S., have launched. XRPR got off to a hot start, trading $37.7 million on day one, which edges out IVES for the biggest day-one volume of any 2025 launch, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. Rex XRP ETF reported $24 million in volume within 90 minutes, which is 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs saw on day one. According to Balchunas, this increased demand might be a good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon. In positive news, the SEC has approved generic listing standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch under the ’33 Act, as long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently includes about 12-15 coins. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), a spot crypto… The post Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on Crypto ETFs, Hails Important Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has hailed an important development for crypto ETFs. The Ripple CLO was reacting to a tweet by the National Cryptocurrency Association that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved new rules that make it easier for stock exchanges to list crypto ETFs. Exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE can now follow one set of standards instead of filing each ETF separately, which implies that crypto may now be accessed through familiar investment tools. Alderoty highlighted this as an important development. According to the Ripple CLO, new listing standards bring crypto ETFs further into mainstream markets, adding that regulatory clarity is not just good policy; it builds confidence for Americans. This comes in wake of the launch of the first XRP spot ETF in the U.S., with the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) also receiving approval from the SEC. Crypto ETFs launch Yesterday, digital asset manager Rex Osprey announced that XRPR and DOJE, the first ETF offering exposure to spot XRP and Dogecoin in the U.S., have launched. XRPR got off to a hot start, trading $37.7 million on day one, which edges out IVES for the biggest day-one volume of any 2025 launch, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. Rex XRP ETF reported $24 million in volume within 90 minutes, which is 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs saw on day one. According to Balchunas, this increased demand might be a good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon. In positive news, the SEC has approved generic listing standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch under the ’33 Act, as long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently includes about 12-15 coins. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), a spot crypto…

Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on Crypto ETFs, Hails Important Development

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 08:29
Union
U$0.014058-5.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08643-1.89%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.96%
XRP
XRP$2.9881-2.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017414-0.09%

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has hailed an important development for crypto ETFs.

The Ripple CLO was reacting to a tweet by the National Cryptocurrency Association that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved new rules that make it easier for stock exchanges to list crypto ETFs.

Exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE can now follow one set of standards instead of filing each ETF separately, which implies that crypto may now be accessed through familiar investment tools.

Alderoty highlighted this as an important development. According to the Ripple CLO, new listing standards bring crypto ETFs further into mainstream markets, adding that regulatory clarity is not just good policy; it builds confidence for Americans.

This comes in wake of the launch of the first XRP spot ETF in the U.S., with the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) also receiving approval from the SEC.

Crypto ETFs launch

Yesterday, digital asset manager Rex Osprey announced that XRPR and DOJE, the first ETF offering exposure to spot XRP and Dogecoin in the U.S., have launched.

XRPR got off to a hot start, trading $37.7 million on day one, which edges out IVES for the biggest day-one volume of any 2025 launch, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. Rex XRP ETF reported $24 million in volume within 90 minutes, which is 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs saw on day one.

According to Balchunas, this increased demand might be a good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.

In positive news, the SEC has approved generic listing standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch under the ’33 Act, as long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently includes about 12-15 coins.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), a spot crypto basket that includes XRP, is scheduled to begin trading under the new ticker, Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, with Balchunas adding that things are moving fast.

Source: https://u.today/ripple-clo-breaks-silence-on-crypto-etfs-hails-important-development

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Partager
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Partager
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion