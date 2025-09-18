Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities.

This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility.

Two Tokens for Price of One

The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure.

Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live.

Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys

XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys that act as multipliers for yield. Annual returns could be up to 30% APY. It creates a model that ties rewards to both commitment and activity within the network.

Although staking is not yet available, presale buyers secure their eligibility in advance. This structure ensures that those supporting the project early are not sidelined once the yield system activates. To provide further clarity, Token Empire has shared a walkthrough video explaining the mechanics of staking and token utility.

Security and Independent Verification

Transparency has become a critical issue in presale environments, where unverified projects often raise funds without accountability. XRP Tundra has addressed these concerns with multiple layers of oversight. Smart contract audits have been completed with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, each confirming the technical foundations of the system. In addition, the team has undergone full identity verification through Vital Block KYC. It adds personal accountability, which is rare in early-stage offerings.

Technical audits and team verification give potential buyers a clearer view of the mechanics and the people behind the project. That reinforces credibility at a stage where trust is essential.

Market Relevance and Community Momentum

Ripple’s ongoing integration with banks and payment providers has already placed XRP in the spotlight, and independent analysts have projected XRP could reach $2.50–$3.50 within the next year if adoption continues at its current pace. Within this broader landscape, XRP Tundra serves as a complementary development, offering holders new ways to maximize their exposure to XRP beyond simple spot trading.

Community reaction has been notable, with Telegram groups and X discussions highlighting both the novelty of the dual-chain model and the long-awaited introduction of yield opportunities. Many retail investors see XRP Tundra as a bridge between XRP’s established reputation in payments and Solana’s emerging DeFi infrastructure.

Secure Your Spot in the Presale

The fixed $0.01 phase remains open, giving early participants a chance to lock in both $TUNDRA-S and $TUNDRA-X before price adjustments in later rounds. With staking access guaranteed for presale buyers, and audits plus KYC already complete, the project aims to provide both immediate and long-term value to the XRP community.

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]