  Long-lasting Bitcoin debate
  Schwartz's take

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has opined that there is no such thing as “supported by XRP.”

The comment, which came amid a debate about Bitcoin, is meant to distance the Ripple executives from the broader XRP community. 

Long-lasting Bitcoin debate

The Bitcoin community has been mired in a longstanding debate surrounding the removal of the default limit on OP_RETURN data in the upcoming Bitcoin Core update. Following the Core 30 release, which is expected to take place in October, the limit will be increased to nearly 4 megabytes (4 MB). 

The supporters of the new upgrade argue that the current limits are ineffective. Increasing them would lead to higher network efficiency. Moreover, it is expected to improve the UTXO set and introduce additional financial incentives. 

However, proponents argue that the new update would lead to more spam and congestion since spammers would be able to embed large files. Furthermore, the drastic change could make it more burdensome to operate Bitcoin nodes, thus potentially negatively affecting the level of decentralization. 

Schwartz’s take

In his recent social media post, Schwarz argues that fee-paying data is, in fact, valid economic activity. Hence, classifying something as spam would be a rather subjective take. 

“If someone is paying the same transaction fee as everyone else, who decides their use is “spam”?” he said on X.

However, Schwartz has refrained from taking either side of the heated debate while clarifying that his personal stance does not actually represent the XRP community. 

Source: https://u.today/ripple-cto-no-such-thing-as-supported-by-xrp

