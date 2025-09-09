Ripple CTO Praises XRP Wallet for Swift Reaction to Supply Chain Attack

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has praised Xaman, a popular XRP wallet, for swiftly reacting to a large-scale supply chain attack on the Node Package Manager (NPM) ecosystem.

A reputable developer’s NPM account was recently compromised, and widely JavaScript packages ended up being infected with malicious code.

The malware specifically targets cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask in order to redirect the funds of uninitiated crypto users to the attackers by secretly swapping addresses.

As reported by U.Today, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet has urged crypto users who do not have hardware wallets with clear signing to temporarily stop conducting on-chain transactions.

Xaman’s reaction

The team behind the Xaman wallet immediately conducted an audit, which showed that it was safe for users.

XRPL Labs co-founder Wietse Wind Supply has noted that chain attacks are becoming “more and more common.”