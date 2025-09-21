Ripple CTO Reveals Massive XRP Adoption, Global Banking Shift Underway

Ripple CTO confirmed banks have started integrating XRP for payments.

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partnership highlights tokenized funds on XRP Ledger.

XRP is positioned at the center of the global finance shift with ETFs, banking license bids, and legal clarity.

Ripple’s long-term goal of embedding its technology into the global banking system is entering a new phase.

According to the Ripple CTO, several banks have started integrating XRP for payments, with Ripple Bank set to operate entirely on the XRP Ledger.

The move could unlock trillions in settlement flows, as institutions explore real-world tokenization on Ripple’s blockchain.

Early challenges remain, with banks moving cautiously, but the momentum is shifting as financial institutions see value in fast, low-cost settlement.

Partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton

Adding to this momentum, DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding this week for collaboration on tokenized trading and lending products.

Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, a US dollar money market fund, is launching on DBS Digital Exchange with Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin offering trading support, currently valued at nearly $730 million.

DBS is also seeking to allow sgBENJI tokens as repo collateral, providing greater liquidity for tokenised assets. Lim Wee Kian of DBS called it a significant step forward in institutional-grade solutions in digital assets.

Ripple’s Nigel Khakoo also noted that it enables smooth switching between stablecoins and yield-generative assets across a single ecosystem.

Franklin Templeton confirmed that the XRP Ledger was chosen for cost and speed reasons, noting its role in scaling tokenized securities.

XRP Gains Strong U.S. Regulatory Clarity After SEC Battle

The developments occur as the token secures strong regulatory clarity in the U.S. following the long-standing conflict with the SEC.

Ripple’s plans go even further, with an application for a New York banking charter, a request for a Federal Reserve master account, and compliance with the ISO 20022 standards mandated for all major banks.

Pumpius, a research analyst, noted that the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which processes up to $4 quadrillion in settlements annually, referenced the token in its tokenization strategies.

Meanwhile, more than 20 spot XRP ETFs are under consideration, and approval of similar funds would funnel trillions of institutional capital into the asset. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, backed with reserves at BNY Mellon, supports its institutional focus.

Together with these factors, each fits with a pro-crypto regulatory environment in the U.S., resulting in a convergence where XRP is not merely inside the banking system, but it might even be the infrastructure supporting it.

Also Read: Ripple Powers $25 Million RLUSD Donation to Strengthen U.S. Economy