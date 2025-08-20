Ripple CTO Says Next Project Is ‘Production Ready’, What Is It?

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 01:00
XRP
XRP$2.8872-5.33%
READY
READY$0.003234--%

Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz has provided an update on his next project for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). He stated that it is almost production-ready and explained what it entails. 

Ripple CTO Gives Update On Next Project

In an X post, the Ripple CTO said that the next project, which relates to an upgrade on the XRPL, is going well. He noted that there has been one spike in latency that only affected a few links that were already poor. Schwartz added that the tiny drop in network bandwidth appears to be a monitoring dropout and doesn’t show on the switch port’s monitoring. In line with this, he opined that they are nearly production ready. 

When asked on what exactly the project was about, the Ripple CTO explained that he is running a hub server that will soon help keep important XRPL nodes slightly more reliably connected to each other. He added that he hasn’t run any production infrastructure in a while, which makes this current project exciting. 

Ripple

Earlier on, Schwartz had mentioned why he was looking to run this XRPL infrastructure. The Ripple CTO remarked that, looking at the network, the most useful thing would be a high-quality hub with reserved slots for UNL validators, other hubs, and servers serving applications on the XRPL. He noted that this is a personal project from him and not Ripple. 

More Details Into The Hub Server

Based on the plan he shared, the Ripple CTO deployed a server using an AMD 9950X CPU, 256GB of RAM, a 2TB boot SATA SSD, 2x2TB NVME SSDs (s/w RAID 0) for NuDB, and a 10GB (unmetered) link. The server will run Ubunutu LTE and be in a datacenter in NYC. Schwartz further said that it would be a single server run as a production service, aiming for maximum uptime and reliability. 

He warned that nobody should rely on it because an important XRPL server should never rely on a single hub. The Ripple CTO plans also to gather data from the server to understand network behavior and performance. However, he noted that there will be no disruptive testing unless there are unusual circumstances that make it necessary. 

Meanwhile, although the hub server is mainly for important XRPL nodes, the Ripple CTO had mentioned that the rest of the slots would be available to the public on a best-effort and space-available basis. He noted that only reserved slots would be restricted to important nodes. 

Besides the Ripple CTO’s project, XRPL validator Vet also revealed that there is a Concentrated Liquidity proposal for the Automated Market Maker (AMM), which is in the pipeline. He explained that this is a way to make the AMM more advanced and especially capital efficient. This will further enable liquidity providers to specify provision ranges.

Ripple
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002149-4.19%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02569-4.21%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+24.93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1379-9.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-2.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031-0.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion