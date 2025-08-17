Ripple CTO Sees XRP Ledger as Key Infrastructure for Global Financial Systems

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 06:30
RealLink
REAL$0.05062+3.34%
XRP
XRP$2.9275-3.09%

XRP Ledger is emerging as the blueprint for global financial infrastructure, combining unmatched scalability, real-world utility, and institutional-grade design already a decade in the making.

XRP Ledger Positioned for Global Infrastructure Leadership, Ripple CTO Says

Ripple’s chief technology officer, David Schwartz, explained on social media platform X on Aug. 13 that the increasing trend of stablecoin and payment companies developing their own blockchains reflects growing consensus around blockchain as fundamental financial infrastructure. He pointed to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a model that has already fulfilled this role for over a decade. The Ripple CTO wrote:

In his remarks, Schwartz underscored the technical and operational advantages of XRPL. Unlike chains that rely on permissioned validator sets managed by centralized parties, which can hinder network scalability and openness, XRPL offers a hybrid model. It is fundamentally public and permissionless, but with features to support compliance in regulated environments. This structure, he argued, positions the ledger to function as global financial infrastructure capable of linking participants and markets across jurisdictions.

Schwartz explained how XRPL enables efficient and low-cost transactions, stating:

The Ripple executive also noted that core design choices pioneered by XRPL—such as deterministic finality and Proof of Authority-based consensus—are increasingly being replicated by newer platforms, suggesting an emerging alignment on best practices for blockchain-based financial infrastructure. He concluded: “Looking forward to the next phase of XRPL innovations, bringing more programmability, compliance-grade capabilities, and deeper liquidity for institutional use.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure