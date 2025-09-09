Ripple CTO Sparks XRP Buzz With Meme-Inspired X Update: Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:38
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08209-4.98%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2662-5.93%
XRP
XRP$2.954+2.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017487+9.89%
Phoenix
PHNIX$0.000023796-1.87%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.024732+42.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002622+1.11%

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently updated his X profile image, which sparked attention in the XRP community. The reason is that the Ripple’s CTO profile picture was inspired by XRP Ledger-based Phoenix-themed meme coin, PHNIX.

The profile image, an avatar, shows the Ripple CTO wearing a black hat and sunglasses with the XRP logo inscribed and a phoenix bird, which also wears similar XRP-logo-inscribed sunglasses on his shoulder.

The profile picture update no doubt caught the attention of the XRP community, which posted their reaction on X, with some interpreting the phoenix on the profile picture as a sign.

You Might Also Like

Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator tweeted his reaction on X: “David changes his pfp to an honorary one he won by a meme coin project.XRP holders: A phoenix. This is a sign.”

A phoenix is a legendary bird which, according to one version, lived 500 years, burned itself to ashes on a pyre and rose from the ashes with renewed youth to live through another cycle.

This comes to mind as XRP gains renewed interest on the market after years of consolidation and dull trading activity contributed to by the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, which is now concluded.

XRP gains interest on market

According to Coinbase’s recent tweet, XRP ranked among the most searched assets on Coinbase within a period of 1,440 minutes.

You Might Also Like

Other coins include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and World Liberty Financial. According to CoinGecko data, XRP is up 469% on a one-year basis. In terms of percentage gain, XRP surpasses that of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which posted yearly returns of 107% and 91%, respectively.

At press time, XRP was trading up 3% in the last 24 hours to $2.99, extending its recovery from a Sept. 1 low of $2.69. XRP ranks as the third largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $177.97 billion.

Source: https://u.today/ripple-cto-sparks-xrp-buzz-with-meme-inspired-x-update-details

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014578+1.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,591.93+0.65%
READY
READY$0.00331-1.63%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Partager
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Partager
A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to
Solana
SOL$213.72+3.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.02+7.56%
XRP
XRP$2.9574+2.85%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 22:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon