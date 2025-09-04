Ripple Custody Powers Institutions Into a $16 Trillion Tokenized Future — Here’s How

Ripple Custody supports lifecycle management of stablecoins, including RLUSD, which saw a 154% surge in Q2 to $65.9 million.

The platform automates back-office processes such as settlements, reconciliations, and reporting.

Blockchain startup Ripple is already positioning itself for the tokenized market expansion by offering enterprise-grade custody solutions. With a strong tokenization push in the global market, nearly 10% of world assets will be tokenized by 2030, thereby raising the demand for crypto custody solutions.

Seeing a big opportunity ahead of it, Ripple is building strong frameworks for it.

As a result, the Ripple Custody solution caters to three critical use cases such as stablecoin issuance, core safekeeping, and governance.

Ripple Focuses on Building Core Infrastructure for Crypto Custody

Ripple has positioned its custody platform as a core infrastructure solution for financial institutions engaging with digital assets. The platform focuses on secure storage of private keys. This sets the foundation of crypto services while protecting institutions from loss or unauthorized access to billions in assets.

Ripple Custody offers flexible deployment options, including cloud-hosted SaaS and on-premise infrastructure. Besides, it enables banks to maintain full control over governance, compliance, and data. The platform supports trading, tokenization, and crypto payments while meeting institutional security and regulatory standards.

The platform also facilitates stablecoin lifecycle management, including minting, burning, and integration with the XRP Ledger or any EVM-compatible blockchain. Ripple Custody has already supported Société Générale FORGE in issuing the EUR-backed stablecoin EURCV and BDACS in South Korea with Ripple USD (RLUSD). The system enables faster cross-border payments, settlement efficiency, and collateralized finance use cases.

In order to promote the stablecoin lifecycle management, Ripple is promoting its RLUSD stablecoin. During the second quarter this year, RLUSD market cap surged 154% to $65.9 million, thereby becoming he largest stablecoin on the XRP Ledger, as mentioned in our previous story.

Addressing Governance and Operational Efficiency

Beyond custody, Ripple Custody serves as an orchestration engine for back-office operations, automating settlements, reconciliations, and reporting. The platform integrates tokenization, trading, and Web3 functionality under a unified governance framework, offering pre-defined or customizable policies for regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Ripple Custody aims to reduce operational costs, minimize counterparty risk, and enable institutions to scale digital asset services securely and efficiently. Back in July this year, Ripple partnered with Ctrl Alt, a B2B infrastructure provider and emerging tokenization platform.

The collaboration represents Ripple’s first major custody initiative in the UAE and is linked to a real-world project: the Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) Real Estate Tokenization Project.

XRP, the native cryptocurrency, is once again showing strength after bouncing from the support of $2.80. Market analysts predict an upside beyond the key resistance of $3.0, and further to its all-time high levels.

