Ripple Custody Targets $16T Tokenization Market With Institutional-Grade Security

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/03 17:53
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.1476+7.39%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00031+14.81%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14831-1.10%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01593+2.37%
Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit Update Why Is It Taking So Long to Dismiss the Appeal

The post Ripple Custody Targets $16T Tokenization Market With Institutional-Grade Security appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ripple is stepping up its game in digital finance, positioning Ripple Custody as the go-to platform for banks and institutions preparing for a tokenized future. 

With crypto assets under custody projected to hit $16 trillion by 2030, Ripple is making it clear that secure custody is the backbone of digital asset adoption.

Custody Takes Center Stage

In a blog post also shared by SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao, Ripple laid out its vision for a world where 10% of global assets are tokenized and traded on-chain within the next five years. Institutions, Ripple says, are looking for custody solutions with the same “impenetrable security” and “seamless trading access” they’ve relied on for decades.

For banks entering the digital asset space, the stakes are high. Strong custody infrastructure can unlock new revenue opportunities, while hesitation could leave institutions scrambling to catch up.

Safekeeping: The Foundation of Trust

Ripple Custody’s first priority is simple but critical – keep private keys safe. The platform offers bank-grade security, flexible SaaS or on-premise setups, and strict compliance frameworks to meet the demands of global regulators.

Every tokenized treasury, real estate asset, or cryptocurrency rests on this layer of trust. According to Ripple, one breach can destroy confidence, but strong custody can set the stage for growth.

Stablecoins at Scale

Stablecoins are no longer a crypto experiment; they’re becoming key tools for payments and settlement. Ripple Custody offers full support for minting, burning, and managing stablecoins across the XRP Ledger and EVM-compatible blockchains.

Some institutions are already putting this into action. Société Générale FORGE launched its euro-backed stablecoin, EURCV, on the XRP Ledger. In South Korea, BDACS is using Ripple’s own stablecoin, RLUSD, built specifically for institutional payment solutions.

Governance Made Simple

Ripple Custody is designed to simplify the back-end operations that slow banks down. By integrating with both public and private blockchains, it automates settlements, reconciliations, reporting, and compliance. The goal is to cut costs, reduce risk, and bring institutional processes in line with a fast-moving market.

Ripple Custody is already in use by banks in over 15 countries, but its ambitions reach further. With tokenization accelerating, custody will define who leads in the next phase of global finance. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752+0.56%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036+4.45%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01735-1.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager
TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Yu Jin, TechnoRevenant had previously profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations, and subsequently went long on XPL with 1x leverage through 15+ addresses. It currently holds 38.17 million XPL in Hyperliquid, worth approximately $26 million, and has turned from a floating profit of $10 million to a floating loss of $3.67 million.
67COIN
67$0.004639-4.89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 19:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

AlloyX Group merges with Huaying Holdings at a valuation of US$350 million