Ripple donates $25M in RLUSD on XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA

2025/09/16 01:25
Key Takeaways

  • Ripple donated $25 million worth of its RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.
  • Accion Opportunity Fund supports small business entrepreneurs with capital and resources.

Ripple donated $25 million in RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.

The blockchain payments company announced the donation today, distributing the funds between the two organizations that support small businesses and veterans. Accion Opportunity Fund provides capital and resources to small business entrepreneurs, while Hire Heroes USA assists veterans with career transition services.

The donation uses Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, which operates on the XRP Ledger network. According to Ripple, the contribution demonstrates “how stablecoins can drive real-world impact by empowering entrepreneurs and veterans with the tools and capital they need to succeed.”

Ripple stated that “when small businesses and veterans thrive, so do communities” in announcing the charitable contribution.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ripple-25m-rlusd-donation-xrp-ledger-accion-hire-heroes/

