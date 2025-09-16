Ripple Donates $25M RLUSD Stablecoin to Support American Veterans, Small Businesses

Key Notes

  • Ripple commits $25 million in RLUSD stablecoin to support small businesses and veteran career development programs.
  • XRP technical analysis shows consolidation at $3.00 with neutral RSI and potential upside toward $3.20 resistance level.
  • Community sentiment improves following Rabby Wallet XRPL integration and consecutive charitable donations this week.

price continues to hold firm above the $3 support level, as jitters around US inflation and the Fed rate decision dampened crypto market sentiment on Monday. Ripple‘s latest community donation on Monday extends positive community reactions after Rabby wallet confirmed XRPL integration over the weekend.

On September 15, Ripple announced a $25 million commitment in RLUSD, its native US dollar-backed stablecoin, to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.


According to the official press release, the funding is targeted at expanding access to capital for small business owners and creating new career pathways for veterans.

According to Ripple, the combined partnerships are estimated to create $1 billion in total economic impact. The collaboration with Hire Heroes USA is expected to generate 14,000 employment opportunities specifically for veterans and military spouses, while also launching a new Fintech Pathways program that could contribute over $900 million in annual economic impact.

The donation marks Ripple’s second RLUSD donation in recent days, after DonorsChoose, a nonprofit funding site for US public teachers, also confirmed similar contributions last week.

XRP Price Forecast: Can Ripple’s Golden Cross Hold Above $3 Support?

XRP continues to hold firm above $3 despite weakening crypto market sentiment driven by caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision this week. The $25 million RLUSD donation further enhances positive community sentiment triggered by Rabby Wallet’s XRPL EVM integration announcement over the weekend.

Ripple (XRP) Technical Price Analysis | Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, XRP price consolidates near $3.00 after a retracement from intraday peaks at $3.13. Bollinger Bands show a tightening range, with the middle band at $2.91 acting as immediate support. The Bull Bear Power (BBP) remains positive at 0.05, suggesting buyers still outweigh sellers. Meanwhile, the RSI hovers at 52, keeping momentum in neutral territory but above oversold conditions.

If XRP price sustains above $3.00, a retest of $3.13 resistance is likely, with potential extension toward $3.20. On the downside, a close below $2.91 could expose $2.69 as the next critical support zone.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Ibrahim Ajibade is a seasoned research analyst with a background in supporting various Web3 startups and financial organizations. He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and is currently studying for a Master’s in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at the University of Malta.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/ripple-donates-25m-rlusd-stablecoin-to-support-american-veterans-small-businesses/

