Ripple Exec Says Victory Over SEC Was ‘Watershed’ Moment for Company

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 11:10
Union
U$0.00961+1.80%
Vice
VICE$0.01832-13.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105-0.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.12122-1.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017229+7.54%
  • Japanese expansion
  • $10 billion target

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins, recently told Japanese cryptocurrency media outlet CoinPost that Ripple’s legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was a “watershed moment” for the company. 

Ripple had spent years clamouring for regulatory compliance, and the company’s business practices were validated by the outcome of the high-stakes lawsuit, McDonald says.

The executive claims that the financial institutions that used to stay away from Ripple are now approaching the company with inquiries for collaborations. 

The entire company has now taken “a more positive stance,” McDonald added.

Japanese expansion

As reported by U.Today, the enterprise blockchain company confirmed that it would bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to the Japanese market, together with SBI VC Trade, the digital asset trading arm of Japanese investment behemoth SBI Holdings. 

You Might Also Like

McDonald has stated that the regulated stablecoin might go live in Japan in the first quarter of 2026, but there are still some regulatory procedures that have to be completed. Hence, there is still no definitive date for the stablecoin’s launch.

$10 billion target

McDonald believes that RLUSD will be able to quickly reach $10 billion in market cap.

The market cap of the popular stablecoin currently stands at $723 million.

Source: https://u.today/ripple-exec-says-victory-over-sec-was-watershed-moment-for-company

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Solana
SOL$223.48+2.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,106.59+2.27%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.0395+5.96%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/11 09:06
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.835+0.56%
Xai
XAI$0.05106+1.93%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.01143-14.45%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.011094-11.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0971+21.07%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event