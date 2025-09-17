Ripple Executive Calls for Stablecoins to Focus on Infrastructure

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/17
TLDR

  • Ripple’s RLUSD is fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves for trust and stability.
  • McDonald stresses that interoperability is key for stablecoin adoption.
  • UK proposes caps on stablecoin holdings to safeguard financial stability.
  • Ripple’s RLUSD offers compliance-first design for cross-border payments.

Ripple’s executive team is calling for a more thoughtful and responsible approach to stablecoins. As the industry continues to grow, some projects focus more on marketing and hype than on building robust infrastructure. Jack McDonald, senior vice president at Ripple, argues that to achieve long-term success, stablecoins must prioritize compliance, interoperability, and scalability. This message is gaining attention as stablecoins make their way into mainstream finance, with Ripple emphasizing infrastructure over short-lived buzz.

Ripple Executive Advocates for Compliance-First Approach

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president for stablecoins, is urging the industry to focus on building stablecoin infrastructure rather than relying on marketing hype. In a recent statement, McDonald explained that many stablecoin projects fall short of the standards necessary for broad adoption and real-world use. He pointed out that some tokens are developed purely for “hype” without addressing the need for trust, compliance, and scalability that stablecoins require.

Stablecoins that are based on loyalty programs, gaming economies, or isolated ecosystems may gain initial attention but fail to meet the needs of a global, interoperable financial system. These so-called “isolated islands of value” may struggle to provide the liquidity and utility that users expect in cross-border payments and real-world transactions. McDonald believes that stablecoins must be developed with a clear vision for how they will connect to the broader financial system.

The Importance of Interoperability and Transparency

Ripple’s focus on compliance is in line with its belief that stablecoins should be able to operate across multiple platforms and networks. McDonald emphasized that interoperability is key for stablecoins to achieve long-term success. Without this feature, stablecoins will remain confined to closed ecosystems, limiting their potential to serve as effective payment tools.

Transparency regarding reserves is also crucial for the future of stablecoins. McDonald highlighted that stablecoins should be fully backed by reserves held in reputable institutions, ensuring that they maintain their peg to the U.S. dollar or other fiat currencies. This kind of transparency will build trust with users and regulators alike, helping the industry to grow in a sustainable manner.

The Role of Ripple USD in Leading by Example

Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is an example of a project built with compliance and infrastructure in mind. Unlike many other tokens in the market, RLUSD is fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves. The token is issued under the supervision of the New York Department of Financial Services, adding an extra layer of trust and legitimacy.

RLUSD is built on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, which makes it adaptable for various use cases, including cross-border payments. This dual-network issuance gives Ripple’s stablecoin flexibility, while also ensuring that it meets high standards for regulatory compliance. Ripple sees this model as a blueprint for how stablecoins should be developed moving forward—secure, scalable, and compliant.

UK’s Regulatory Stance on Stablecoins

While the U.S. has taken steps to create a clear framework for stablecoin issuers, the UK is still in the process of regulating these digital assets. The Bank of England has proposed limits on the amount of stablecoins that individuals and businesses can hold. The central bank’s concern is that unregulated stablecoins could pose risks to the banking system by siphoning off deposits.

The Bank of England’s plan would cap individual holdings at between £10,000 and £20,000, while businesses could be restricted to holding £10 million in stablecoins. Some crypto advocates have criticized this approach, arguing that such caps could hinder innovation and harm consumers who could benefit from the use of stablecoins.

As stablecoins continue to integrate into traditional finance, regulators are attempting to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring financial stability. The outcome of these regulatory efforts will likely influence how stablecoins develop in the coming years.

