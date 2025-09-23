The post Ripple Forms Downtrend Channel, Next Target $2.75 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP collapsed in one of its heaviest trading days of 2025, tumbling nearly 5% as institutions unloaded into the REX-Osprey ETF debut. The sell-the-news dynamic erased $11 billion in market value and left the token fighting to defend critical $2.77 support. News Background • Inaugural U.S. XRP ETF (REX-Osprey) posted record $37.7 million first-day volume, the largest ETF launch of 2025.• Whale wallets moved $812 million in tokens between unknown addresses during the session.• Crypto derivatives saw $1.7 billion in liquidations, with 90% coming from long positions.• Fed policy pivot looms: September inflation cooled to 2.18%, with markets pricing a 50 bps cut before year-end.• Bitcoin dominance surged to 57.7% as capital rotated away from altcoins. Price Action Summary • XRP crashed from $2.87 to $2.77 in a 24-hour span (Sep 22 03:00–Sep 23 02:00 GMT), a 4.9% drop across a $0.14 range.• Flash crash at 06:00 GMT saw price plunge from $2.87 to $2.77 on 656.1M volume (6x daily avg of 105M).• Resistance hardened at $2.87 during repeated intraday rejection.• Recovery peaked at $2.86 by 13:00 GMT before stalling.• Afternoon consolidation held $2.83–$2.87 before sellers regained control.• Final hour decline took price from $2.85 to $2.83 (-0.7%), leaving XRP at $2.83 close. Technical Analysis • Support: $2.77 critical floor from flash crash; secondary level $2.82 flagged for retest.• Resistance: Heavy supply zone at $2.87, with lower highs forming downtrend channel.• Volume: 656.1M in crash vs 105M avg confirms institutional dumping.• Trend: Lower highs at $2.856 and lower lows at $2.83 establish short-term bearish channel.• Indicators: Momentum skewed bearish, with breakdown risk toward $2.75–$2.70 if $2.82 fails. What Traders Are Watching • Can $2.77 support survive a second test after the flash crash?• ETF flows: Will day-two demand stabilize price or confirm a sell-the-news event?• Whale wallet behavior after $812M… The post Ripple Forms Downtrend Channel, Next Target $2.75 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP collapsed in one of its heaviest trading days of 2025, tumbling nearly 5% as institutions unloaded into the REX-Osprey ETF debut. The sell-the-news dynamic erased $11 billion in market value and left the token fighting to defend critical $2.77 support. News Background • Inaugural U.S. XRP ETF (REX-Osprey) posted record $37.7 million first-day volume, the largest ETF launch of 2025.• Whale wallets moved $812 million in tokens between unknown addresses during the session.• Crypto derivatives saw $1.7 billion in liquidations, with 90% coming from long positions.• Fed policy pivot looms: September inflation cooled to 2.18%, with markets pricing a 50 bps cut before year-end.• Bitcoin dominance surged to 57.7% as capital rotated away from altcoins. Price Action Summary • XRP crashed from $2.87 to $2.77 in a 24-hour span (Sep 22 03:00–Sep 23 02:00 GMT), a 4.9% drop across a $0.14 range.• Flash crash at 06:00 GMT saw price plunge from $2.87 to $2.77 on 656.1M volume (6x daily avg of 105M).• Resistance hardened at $2.87 during repeated intraday rejection.• Recovery peaked at $2.86 by 13:00 GMT before stalling.• Afternoon consolidation held $2.83–$2.87 before sellers regained control.• Final hour decline took price from $2.85 to $2.83 (-0.7%), leaving XRP at $2.83 close. Technical Analysis • Support: $2.77 critical floor from flash crash; secondary level $2.82 flagged for retest.• Resistance: Heavy supply zone at $2.87, with lower highs forming downtrend channel.• Volume: 656.1M in crash vs 105M avg confirms institutional dumping.• Trend: Lower highs at $2.856 and lower lows at $2.83 establish short-term bearish channel.• Indicators: Momentum skewed bearish, with breakdown risk toward $2.75–$2.70 if $2.82 fails. What Traders Are Watching • Can $2.77 support survive a second test after the flash crash?• ETF flows: Will day-two demand stabilize price or confirm a sell-the-news event?• Whale wallet behavior after $812M…

Ripple Forms Downtrend Channel, Next Target $2.75

2025/09/23 12:59
XRP collapsed in one of its heaviest trading days of 2025, tumbling nearly 5% as institutions unloaded into the REX-Osprey ETF debut.

The sell-the-news dynamic erased $11 billion in market value and left the token fighting to defend critical $2.77 support.

News Background

• Inaugural U.S. XRP ETF (REX-Osprey) posted record $37.7 million first-day volume, the largest ETF launch of 2025.
• Whale wallets moved $812 million in tokens between unknown addresses during the session.
• Crypto derivatives saw $1.7 billion in liquidations, with 90% coming from long positions.
• Fed policy pivot looms: September inflation cooled to 2.18%, with markets pricing a 50 bps cut before year-end.
• Bitcoin dominance surged to 57.7% as capital rotated away from altcoins.

Price Action Summary

• XRP crashed from $2.87 to $2.77 in a 24-hour span (Sep 22 03:00–Sep 23 02:00 GMT), a 4.9% drop across a $0.14 range.
• Flash crash at 06:00 GMT saw price plunge from $2.87 to $2.77 on 656.1M volume (6x daily avg of 105M).
• Resistance hardened at $2.87 during repeated intraday rejection.
• Recovery peaked at $2.86 by 13:00 GMT before stalling.
• Afternoon consolidation held $2.83–$2.87 before sellers regained control.
• Final hour decline took price from $2.85 to $2.83 (-0.7%), leaving XRP at $2.83 close.

Technical Analysis

• Support: $2.77 critical floor from flash crash; secondary level $2.82 flagged for retest.
• Resistance: Heavy supply zone at $2.87, with lower highs forming downtrend channel.
• Volume: 656.1M in crash vs 105M avg confirms institutional dumping.
• Trend: Lower highs at $2.856 and lower lows at $2.83 establish short-term bearish channel.
• Indicators: Momentum skewed bearish, with breakdown risk toward $2.75–$2.70 if $2.82 fails.

What Traders Are Watching

• Can $2.77 support survive a second test after the flash crash?
• ETF flows: Will day-two demand stabilize price or confirm a sell-the-news event?
• Whale wallet behavior after $812M moved during session.
• Fed’s rate cut path and its impact on dollar liquidity.
• BTC dominance at 57.7% — rotation pressure on altcoins likely persists.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/xrp-forms-downtrend-channel-after-etf-selloff-next-target-usd2-75

