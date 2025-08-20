Ripple Joins TRM Labs’ Beacon Network to Fight Crypto Crime

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…