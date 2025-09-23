TLDR Ripple has released an updated XRPL roadmap focusing on institutional DeFi with lending and stablecoins XRP Ledger has surpassed $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranks among top 10 chains for RWAs A native lending protocol is scheduled for release in XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year New compliance tools include Credentials, Deep [...] The post Ripple Launches XRPL Institutional DeFi Roadmap with Native Lending Protocol appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Ripple has released an updated XRPL roadmap focusing on institutional DeFi with lending and stablecoins XRP Ledger has surpassed $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranks among top 10 chains for RWAs A native lending protocol is scheduled for release in XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year New compliance tools include Credentials, Deep [...] The post Ripple Launches XRPL Institutional DeFi Roadmap with Native Lending Protocol appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ripple Launches XRPL Institutional DeFi Roadmap with Native Lending Protocol

TLDR

  • Ripple has released an updated XRPL roadmap focusing on institutional DeFi with lending and stablecoins
  • XRP Ledger has surpassed $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranks among top 10 chains for RWAs
  • A native lending protocol is scheduled for release in XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year
  • New compliance tools include Credentials, Deep Freeze, and planned zero-knowledge proofs for 2026
  • The platform aims to serve as a settlement layer for banks and asset managers to issue, trade, and manage tokenized assets

Ripple has unveiled an updated roadmap for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that places stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets at the center of its institutional decentralized finance strategy. The announcement comes as the XRPL reaches a major milestone, recording over $1 billion in stablecoin volume in a single month and breaking into the top ten chains for real-world asset activity.

According to the roadmap published Monday, tokenized assets and stablecoins have evolved beyond experimental status. They are now becoming core use cases for banks, asset managers, and fintech firms. Ripple aims to position XRPL as the preferred settlement layer where these assets can be issued, traded, and managed at scale.

A key upcoming feature is the native lending protocol scheduled for release with XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year. The protocol will introduce pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level through Single-Asset Vaults and Lending Protocol specifications.

The system works by pooling liquidity through vaults and issuing shares that can be public or restricted. These vaults then support fixed-term loans with repayment schedules managed directly on-chain. While underwriting and risk management remain off-chain, institutions can add safety measures with first-loss capital or structure collateralized loans through regulated custodians.

For institutions, the appeal lies in accessing low-cost capital while maintaining compliance with KYC/AML standards. The lending protocol enables this by pooling liquidity from global investors into institutional-sized loans without compromising regulatory requirements.

Enhanced Compliance and Privacy Features

Compliance tooling represents another pillar of the roadmap. Ripple has already introduced Credentials, which link to decentralized identifiers. These enable trusted issuers to verify KYC status or accreditation level.

The Deep Freeze tool will allow issuers to prevent operations on flagged accounts, ensuring adherence to regulations. Other features like Token Escrow and Permissioned DEXs offer greater control without centralizing the system.

Privacy is also a focus area in the roadmap. Ripple is working on zero-knowledge proofs to offer confidentiality while maintaining auditability. The first implementation will be private Multi-Purpose Tokens that allow trading of assets confidentially but still under regulatory compliance. This confidential token system is planned for Q1 2026.

The core of these changes is the Multi-Purpose token (MPT) standard. MPTs allow the representation of sophisticated financial instruments like bonds, funds, or structured products on the XRPL. The institutional market supports using MPTs because they don’t require complex smart contracts and can contain multiple metadata elements.

Scaling for Institutional Adoption

The roadmap also includes tools for batch transactions, permission delegation, and extensions. These features aim to keep XRPL fees low and ensure fast settlement.

An EVM sidechain provides developers greater flexibility and supports both Solidity and XRPL liquidity. This approach allows for broader compatibility with existing blockchain development practices.

Recent developments highlight practical progress in settlement innovation. Ripple recently demonstrated stablecoin transfers and extended RLUSD into Aave’s Horizon RWA market, showing how tokenized assets are gaining traction in regulated environments.

Ripple is encouraging validators to upgrade to version 3.0.0 and urging developers to test the new lending and tokenization features on the devnet. The company envisions a future where banks and asset managers can trust blockchain technology to make payments, offer loans, and trade assets.

With these updates, XRPL’s institutional DeFi roadmap is moving beyond basic token standards and compliance toward a comprehensive native lending system. The long-term vision positions XRPL as a trusted chain for institutional finance, powering stablecoin FX, collateralized lending, and tokenization with built-in compliance and privacy.

The post Ripple Launches XRPL Institutional DeFi Roadmap with Native Lending Protocol appeared first on Blockonomi.

