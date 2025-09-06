Ripple News: BlackRock To Attend Ripple’s SWELL Conference

Ripple has confirmed that BlackRock’s Director of Digital Assets, Maxwell Stein, will join SWELL 2025, Ripple’s annual crypto conference. Among the top leaders from the crypto industry, Stein will share his views on “the transformative influence of tokenized assets on the landscape of capital markets.” Could this be a hint to BlackRock’s XRP ETF?

BlackRock’s Leader Joins Ripple’s SWELL

The event will begin on November 3 with a welcoming reception followed by two packed days of discussions. More than 600 people will attend the event along with 60 speakers, including BlackRock’s Stein.

Many crypto enthusiasts and experts expect Stein to share insights on BlackRock’s perspective on crypto ETFs. Previously, it was speculated multiple times that BlackRock is applying for an XRP ETF, but the firm explicitly denied the claim. Now, investors predict that this could be the event to get clues about whether BlackRock plans to introduce an XRP-focused product. 

Along with Stein, managing director of Moody’s Investor Services, Rory Callagy will also present his views on the impact of tokenized financial assets on the capital market. 

Outlook of the Three-Day SWELL Conference

The conference will mainly focus on digital payment, stablecoins, regulation, and mainstream adoption of blockchain. On the first day of the event, Ripple President Monica Long would deliver opening remarks. Later that day, a meeting will be conducted with Nasdaq’s Adena Friedman. 

On the second day, the conference will feature further discussion on the adoption of digital assets and crime prevention in the space. A session on the role of stablecoins in cross-border payments will also take place. 

Finally, on the last day, leaders will explain the digital asset adoption maturity, U.S. leadership in crypto, and tackling crime in the sector. Notably, Brad Garlinghouse will also participate in a fireside chat, engaging in high-level discussions about the future of crypto. He will close the event with the last keynote speech. 

