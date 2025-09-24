Ripple News: RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto

Starting this week, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds will be able to swap their holdings directly into RLUSD, giving them immediate access to on-chain liquidity.

The announcement, shared by CEO Brad Garlinghouse, marks a milestone for Ripple’s efforts to prove that stablecoins can serve institutional needs as efficiently as consumer payments. Garlinghouse called the feature a demonstration of “real utility,” while Ripple’s stablecoin chief Jack McDonald framed it as the logical evolution of the company’s tokenization strategy.

The integration also follows a string of partnerships aimed at embedding RLUSD into core financial markets. Ripple recently teamed up with Franklin Templeton and Singapore’s DBS Bank to explore how the stablecoin could support repo transactions on-chain, a market long dominated by legacy infrastructure.

By linking tokenized fund shares to a dollar-backed asset like RLUSD, Ripple is attempting to carve out space in a crowded stablecoin field already dominated by giants such as USDT and USDC. The difference, analysts suggest, is Ripple’s focus on enterprise adoption – positioning RLUSD not just as a payment rail but as a tool for bridging the $1.5 trillion asset-management industry with blockchain ecosystems.

If successful, RLUSD could shift from being another entrant in the stablecoin race to becoming a central pillar in how traditional finance experiments with blockchain-based liquidity.

