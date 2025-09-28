There is an ongoing bet on the Remittix token to outperform all other new tokens this year, with a stride that has already seen it cover 8 times its initial value. Moreover, this outlook follows the change in sentiment that is now trailing the XRP price prediction as investors push funds to the new PayFi […] The post Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.There is an ongoing bet on the Remittix token to outperform all other new tokens this year, with a stride that has already seen it cover 8 times its initial value. Moreover, this outlook follows the change in sentiment that is now trailing the XRP price prediction as investors push funds to the new PayFi […] The post Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts

2025/09/28 00:30
There is an ongoing bet on the Remittix token to outperform all other new tokens this year, with a stride that has already seen it cover 8 times its initial value. Moreover, this outlook follows the change in sentiment that is now trailing the XRP price prediction as investors push funds to the new PayFi wonder.

The entry for the new Remittix project is already causing a shakeup that is changing the XRP price prediction.

However, with the XRP price prediction indicating that the coin could fall below $2.5 soon, here is a look at why Remittix could experience a spike in new whale investment.

Why XRP Price Prediction Could Be Revealing More Than Price Right Now

Investors following the Ripple news over the last few days have likely gained an idea of where the XRP price is headed this quarter. This is because Ripple news has continued to cite a slowdown in the XRP price lately, following its fall below $2.75.

The eventual fall below the $2.75 zone is now opening up a new narrative with the XRP price prediction. The XRP price prediction, according to Ripple news, suggests it could dip to $2.6 by the end of September, and up to $2.4 in Q4. 

However, while some investors downplay the Ripple News and the bearish XRP price prediction, the technical indicators now suggest the bearish trend might be in full swing. Additionally, experts now believe the XRP price prediction could remain bearish into Q4 as competition poses a greater threat.

The Ripple news about the impact of rising payment competition now suggests that the XRP price prediction could reveal more than just price. According to experts, this XRP price prediction may reflect the waning influence of the Ripple project in the crypto payment space. 

Expert Outlook About Remittix Investment For Q4

Experts are pointing to the Remittix token as the best cryptocurrency to buy in the final leg of Q3, as it shows high potential for a surge in Q4. Furthermore, the expert outlook predicted the Remittix token could see a jump in price up to 40x by the end of Q4 for reasons such as:

  • The spike in interest from whales after the coin recorded 8x in the first part of its ICO
  • A rise in the number of centralized exchanges ready to take on the Remittix token is soon
  • Wallet and web app influenced inflow targeted for Q4 this year

Furthermore, the recent surge in crypto interest is drawing the audience to Remittix, as it facilitates easy crypto-to-fiat payments. However, it gets even better with Remittix, as it enables the direct conversion of cryptocurrency to be paid into bank accounts globally.

With the introduction of the Remittix referral, which rewards users in USDT, the number of new wallet creations has reached a new high.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

