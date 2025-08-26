The post Ripple News: Wall Street Quietly Loads Up on XRP as Payment Rails Go Live appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
XRP remains one of the top cryptocurrencies in 2025. Its adoption is growing as big institutions use it in traditional finance, while the XRP Ledger makes transactions faster and cheaper, boosting its popularity.
XRP is one of the digital currencies that can be used for payments, settlement, and cross-border transactions. More than 60 companies, including SBI, Trident, Webus, VivoPower, Wellgistics, Nature’s Miracle, Hyperscale, Flora, and Worksport, have either filed or announced plans to create XRP reserves. This mirrors early Bitcoin treasury strategies, but slightly better with a payments and utility focus rather than just a store of value.
Groups like Armada II and Arrington Capital are entering through SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) specifically to focus on the XRP ecosystem. It reduces reliance on “just holding tokens,” and incorporates XRP into the corporate and financial architecture itself.
Crypto experts are also expecting a national XRP reserve. In early 2025, President Trump announced his plans to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve, alongside Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and XRP. The authorities refrained from explicitly mentioning the XRP reserve. But the crypto enthusiasts take it as a hint that the US is creating a new payment system with XRP.
A user on X said, “Trump and Son, as well as Bessent, have refrained from using XRP in their vocabulary, but @POTUS lays it out in advance and said we’re moving to a new payments system: sure sounded like @Ripple, XRP, and the XRPL.”
Perhaps the biggest signal of XRP’s rise is Wall Street’s move toward ETFs. At least ten big firms have filed for an XRP exchange-traded fund. In July, the SEC approved ProShares Ultra’s XRP ETF on NYSE Arca, marking the first official listing.
Applications from 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and others remain pending, with approvals expected as soon as October.