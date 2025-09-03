Ripple Now Integrated With Payments Network of 4 Billion Accounts: Details

Ripple, Thunes Network accelerate collaboration

Ripple now fuels SmartX treasury system by Thunes

Ripple, a U.S. fintech heavyweight, deepens its cooperation with Thunes, a global payments provider covering 130+ countries and regions. Ripple’s blockchain-powered services are set to make Thunes offerings for B2B and B2C clients more cost-effective.

Ripple, Thunes Network accelerate collaboration

According to an official statement by Thunes, a provider of cross-border payments for 3 billion mobile wallets and 4 billion bank accounts, its collaboration with Ripple entered a new phase. The teams that have worked together since 2020 are exploring new opportunities for shared initiatives.

As demand for digital financial services grows, Thunes has integrated blockchain and digital asset technologies to enhance its Direct Global Network.

Chloe Mayenobe, president and COO at Thunes, explains the role of Ripple in strengthening Thunes’ stack of payment solutions:

By leveraging Thunes’ proprietary Network with Ripple’s blockchain-powered payment solutions, the two companies are driving more efficient and accessible cross-border payments for financial institutions and businesses around the world.

Ripple’s enterprise customers can withdraw funds more easily in new currencies and countries, further enhancing their global payment capabilities.

Ripple now fuels SmartX treasury system by Thunes

Fiona Murray, managing director, Asia Pacific at Ripple, welcomes the new collaboration program as a huge step in cryptocurrency adoption for secure cross-border payments:

Thunes ensures dependable real-time payouts in local currencies through its Direct Global Network and plays a key role in facilitating “last-mile” delivery in regions with limited banking infrastructure.

The partnership will enhance the reach and efficiency of its Network, providing businesses and end users with fast, secure and accessible financial services. Thunes is also utilizing Ripple Payments to enhance its SmartX treasury system.

Ripple Payments enables fast, transparent, reliable cross-border payments and on/off ramps for banks, crypto companies and fintechs worldwide.