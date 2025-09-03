Ripple partners with Thunes to expand blockchain-powered cross-border payments

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 02:09
Key Takeaways

  • Ripple and Thunes have expanded their partnership to integrate Ripple Payments into Thunes’ global network, enhancing blockchain-powered cross-border payments.
  • The collaboration aims to improve transaction speed, transparency, and compliance for international money transfers across over 130 countries.

Ripple and Thunes expanded their partnership today to enhance global cross-border payments by integrating Ripple Payments into Thunes’ Direct Global Network, building on their initial 2020 collaboration.

Singapore-based Thunes connects to more than 130 countries and 80 currencies through 320 payment methods, serving billions of bank accounts, mobile wallets, and cards. The company’s Smart Superhighway platform and SmartX Treasury System deliver real-time local currency payouts.

The integration of Ripple’s blockchain-based payment solutions aims to improve speed, transparency, and compliance across Thunes’ global network. Ripple’s enterprise platform operates in over 90 payout markets, covering more than 90% of daily FX markets, with processed volume exceeding $70 billion.

Fiona Murray, Ripple’s Asia-Pacific Managing Director, said that by combining Thunes’ Direct Global Network with Ripple’s digital asset infrastructure, the partnership enhances payment speed, accessibility, and compliance across regions.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blockchain-cross-border-payments-ripple-thunes/

