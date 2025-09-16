Ripple Pledges $25M in Stablecoin to Support US Businesses and Veterans

Key Takeaways:

  • Ripple donated $25 million worth of RLUSD to support small-business lending and veteran employment programs in the U.S.
  • Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA will deploy the funds toward capital access, training, and career transition support.
  • The donation follows Ripple’s earlier $25 million RLUSD pledge to education-focused nonprofits, forming part of a broader engagement strategy.

Ripple has committed $25 million worth of Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to nonprofit organizations Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.

According to a press release published on September 15, the funds will be used to expand small-business access to capital and provide job training for veterans and military families.

Ripple Donates Another $25 Million

This is Ripple’s second $25 million pledge in 2025, following an earlier donation to education-focused nonprofits. The company said both commitments are part of a broader effort to deliver digital financial tools through RLUSD in partnership with U.S.-based organizations.

“Small businesses and veterans are two of the most powerful engines of American progress, yet both face barriers that limit their full economic impact,” said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

“We’re delivering funding, training, and the resources required to help these communities grow, compete, and lead in the next chapter of our digital economy,” said Garlinghouse.

Accion Opportunity Fund said the donation will help generate $125 million in lending impact through new programs, including the Ripple Digital Leap Forward accelerator, which will offer training and $500,000 in initial support for business owners.

Hire Heroes USA expects to use its share to support 14,000 job placements and introduce a fintech-focused employment pathway.

Stablecoin for Philanthropy in the U.S.

Both nonprofits will receive the RLUSD via The Giving Block’s donation platform with exchange and custody support from Uphold. Ripple said this method allows faster delivery of funds and provides its partners with operational exposure to digital asset tools.

“Our partnership with Ripple goes beyond philanthropy,” said Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. “This investment will also enable AOF to accelerate the development of its digitization and educational programs for small businesses.”

The company said the RLUSD distribution would be its primary mechanism for nonprofit engagement throughout the year, including the earlier May donation to DonorsChoose and Teach For America.

The use of RLUSD for philanthropy offers a live example of how stablecoins can streamline funding with faster settlement and clear tracking.

It may also inform regulatory debates on stablecoin use beyond trading, as lawmakers consider their role in public service and nonprofit delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why are nonprofits accepting stablecoins instead of traditional currency?

Stablecoins can reduce transfer delays, lower transaction costs, and increase traceability, which can improve fund distribution and financial oversight.

What challenges might nonprofits face in handling digital assets?

Nonprofits must manage private key security, custodial relationships, accounting complexities, and regulatory uncertainties when operating with digital currencies.

Is this kind of donation tax-deductible?

In the U.S., cryptocurrency donations are treated as property for tax purposes, but valuation, timing, and reporting can be complex for both donor and recipient.

Could this lead to wider adoption of crypto tools in the nonprofit sector?

If operationally successful, these donations may encourage other organizations to explore digital rails for grants, microfinance, or international development work.

