Ripple’s escrow program is designed to release up to 1 billion XRP on the first day of each month, a cadence Ripple established in 2017 by locking 55 billion XRP into 55 on-ledger escrows. Any unused portion is typically re-escrowed to future months, which is why the effective net supply added tends to be far less than 1 billion. 

August was the anomaly that sparked speculation: the usual August 1 release didn’t appear on-chain immediately, and community trackers briefly wondered if Ripple had paused unlocks. That chatter ended on August 9 when Whale Alert flagged three escrow releases (500M, 100M, 400M XRP) in quick succession. 

Several outlets summarized the delayed trigger and noted that most of the unlocked XRP was promptly re-escrowed, consistent with past practice. 

Escrow balances after the August activity sat in the mid-30B range; reports that cited XRPScan put the figure at roughly 35.6 billion XRP remaining in escrow following the delayed unlock. That aligns with long-running patterns where 700–800 million of each month’s 1 billion is typically re-locked (June was cited at 670M).

Ripple September XRP unlock

For the September 1, 2025 event, the headline numbers are straightforward. Using a spot price around $2.87 and a circulating supply near 59.48B XRP, a full 1 billion XRP release equates to roughly $2.87 billion and about 1.68% of circulating supply. 

Historically, Ripple re-escrows the majority; if the usual 700 million goes back, the net 300 million that could circulate represents about 0.50% of supply ($861 million at $2.87). Supply and price references showing 59.48 billion circulating and price in the $2.85–$2.95 band corroborate those inputs. 

Source: https://finbold.com/ripple-prepares-for-what-could-be-an-2-8-billion-xrp-dump-in-september/

