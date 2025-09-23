TLDR Ripple President Monica Long applauds RLUSD integration with BlackRock and VanEck funds. Investors can redeem tokenized fund shares for RLUSD, enhancing liquidity and flexibility. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin offers real-time settlement, supporting institutional adoption. The integration strengthens the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain technology. Ripple President Monica Long has broken her silence on the [...] The post Ripple President Praises Integration of RLUSD into BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ripple President Monica Long applauds RLUSD integration with BlackRock and VanEck funds. Investors can redeem tokenized fund shares for RLUSD, enhancing liquidity and flexibility. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin offers real-time settlement, supporting institutional adoption. The integration strengthens the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain technology. Ripple President Monica Long has broken her silence on the [...] The post Ripple President Praises Integration of RLUSD into BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple President Praises Integration of RLUSD into BlackRock and VanEck Funds

2025/09/23 22:47
TLDR

  • Ripple President Monica Long applauds RLUSD integration with BlackRock and VanEck funds.
  • Investors can redeem tokenized fund shares for RLUSD, enhancing liquidity and flexibility.
  • Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin offers real-time settlement, supporting institutional adoption.
  • The integration strengthens the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Ripple President Monica Long has broken her silence on the company’s latest partnership, celebrating the integration of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin into BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds. This integration marks a significant milestone for Ripple and Securitize, offering investors holding shares in these funds the ability to redeem their holdings for RLUSD at any time. This move provides greater flexibility and real-time liquidity for investors, reinforcing Ripple’s commitment to facilitating seamless cross-industry transactions through blockchain technology.

Monica Long expressed her excitement over the news, highlighting the growing use and adoption of RLUSD within institutional markets. “Last week we announced DBS and Franklin Templeton using RLUSD for tokenized assets in lending and trading,” Long tweeted. “This week, Securitize added RLUSD as a new offramp for BlackRock and VanEck’s tokenized funds.” The integration not only strengthens the connection between traditional finance and digital assets but also establishes RLUSD as a trusted stablecoin for institutional use.

RLUSD Integration: A New Step in Tokenized Fund Liquidity

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has now become an integral part of BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund (VBILL). These funds, which are tokenized short-term treasury products, represent a significant step in bringing traditional financial products to the blockchain. By integrating RLUSD into these tokenized funds, Ripple and Securitize have enabled investors to redeem their shares instantly for RLUSD, a stablecoin that offers the benefits of 24/7 liquidity and real-time settlement.

According to Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, this move illustrates the real utility of blockchain technology in enhancing liquidity and efficiency for institutional investors. Garlinghouse called it “enterprise-grade instant onchain liquidity” and emphasized that this partnership is a key development in the broader adoption of blockchain for financial services.

The ability to seamlessly exchange tokenized fund shares for RLUSD provides investors with greater flexibility, removing the traditional barriers to liquidity in the finance world.

Strengthening Traditional Finance with Blockchain Technology

Ripple’s partnership with Securitize to integrate RLUSD into BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds represents an important step toward bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain. This move facilitates a more seamless connection between decentralized finance and conventional financial institutions.

By offering RLUSD as an option for redeeming shares in tokenized funds, Ripple is showcasing how blockchain can provide greater transparency, efficiency, and flexibility for institutional investors.

The integration also paves the way for future use cases of RLUSD within traditional finance. With Ripple continuing to expand RLUSD’s presence in the financial sector, the stablecoin’s ability to offer real-time settlement and instant liquidity is becoming increasingly important for a variety of financial products.

Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, further clarified that RLUSD’s design focuses on value consistency, which is crucial for large corporations dealing with digital assets. This partnership with BlackRock and VanEck is just one of many steps that Ripple is taking to expand the use of RLUSD in enterprise-level applications, ensuring its adoption across a wide range of financial services and industries.

 

