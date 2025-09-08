Ripple’s token has entered a muted trading phase, with price action reflecting indecision and a lack of strong order flow.

The market remains trapped between well-defined supply and demand zones, waiting for a fresh impulse to determine its next directional move.

Ripple Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, XRP is consolidating within a broad range between $2.7 support and $3.4–$3.5 resistance. Following the sharp rally in July, momentum has stalled, as overhead supply zones have repeatedly capped price advances.

The 100-day and 200-day moving averages sit below the current level, adding dynamic support near the $2.7 decision point. This line now serves as the critical threshold. As long as buyers can defend it, Ripple’s asset remains range-bound with potential to retest the upper boundary. A decisive break below, however, would open the way for a deeper retracement.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour timeframe highlights a descending wedge formation steering the short-term downtrend. XRP has faced repeated rejections at the wedge’s upper boundary, while demand has consistently appeared near the lower boundary, close to $2.7. This has created a compression zone where liquidity is stacking on both sides.

A confirmed breakout above the wedge resistance would likely drive the price toward $3.1 and eventually the $3.4 resistance zone. Conversely, failure to defend the $2.7 decision point risks a slide toward $2.4, where the next significant demand zone lies. Until then, Ripple is expected to remain in consolidation, with volatility building ahead of a breakout.

The post Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Consolidates Ahead of Next Major Move appeared first on CryptoPotato.