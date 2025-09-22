Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple [...] The post Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day appeared first on Blockonomi.Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple [...] The post Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/22 21:13
Union
U$0.010988-15.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24986-5.32%
XRP
XRP$2.8583-3.97%

Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple has not officially disclosed the purpose of the transfer, analysts speculate that it may be related to the exchange’s liquidity allocation, the expansion of cross-border payment channels, or potential ETF liquidity preparation.

Meanwhile, while XRP prices experienced a minor pullback, market attention is quickly turning to ALL4 Mining. Built on the Polkadot ecosystem, this innovative platform combines cross-chain mining capabilities with DeFi profit distribution, providing retail investors with a new path to passive income. With the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate cut and increasing clarity on cryptocurrency regulation, ALL4 Mining is increasingly being viewed as a “digital gold mining platform” poised to benefit from the convergence of institutional capital and retail participation.–

Market Sentiment and Technical Analysis

Currently, XRP is trading near $2.96, down 1.67% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume down over 26% to $4.94 billion. Analysts point out that $3.04 is a key short-term resistance level; a break above this resistance level could open the door for prices to retest $3.38 or even $3.50. Meanwhile, XRP futures open interest has surged to $7.94 billion, indicating growing market expectations for increased volatility and potential upward momentum.

ALL4 Mining: A New Engine for Passive Income

Unlike traditional mining, ALL4 Mining utilizes cross-chain technology to connect the Polkadot ecosystem with mainstream blockchain networks. Users can directly stake computing power on the platform and automatically participate in profit distribution. By integrating DeFi protocols to optimize liquidity, investors can obtain daily passive income, and ALL4 Mining will become a bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized world.

Platform Advantages

⦁ Cross-chain Integration: Seamlessly connects Polkadot with multi-chain ecosystems, enhancing asset liquidity.

⦁ Automated Revenue Distribution: Smart contracts handle all payouts, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

⦁ Security and Compliance: Third-party audited contracts ensure transparency and fund security.

⦁ High Yield Potential: Rising market momentum unlocks new passive income opportunities.

⦁ Multi-Currency Payment Support: Flexible and convenient payment options include USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, and SOL (Solana).

How to Get Started with ALL4 Mining

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Top up your account

Get your cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (starting with $100 USD).

Step 3: Select a plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered.

Earn stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract Price

the term

Daily Profit

Total income (principal + profit)

Capital Return

$100

2 days

$4

$100+$8=$108

Yes

$600

6days

$7.38

$600+$44.28=$644.28

Yes

$3000

20 days

$43.2

$3000+$886=$3864

Yes

$10,000

35 days

$173

$10,000+$6,055=$16,055

Yes

$100,000

47 days

$2,360

$100,000+$110,920=$210,920

Yes

$450,000

35 days

$16,425

$450,000+$574,875=$1,024,875

Yes

——————(Click here for more details on high-yield contracts)—————————

Step 4: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Investment Example:

Invest $100,000 to purchase $100,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Calculation Contract] with a 47-day contract term and a 2.36% daily interest rate.

After the purchase, your daily passive income = $100,000 * 2.36% = $2,360.

After 47 days, your principal and profit = $100,000 + $2,360 * 47 = $100,000 + $110,920 = $210,920

Conclusion

With Ripple’s regulatory victory and the transfer of 15 million XRP, the market appears to be at a new inflection point. The convergence of institutional capital, retail participation, and a cross-chain ecosystem is laying the foundation for the next wave of cryptocurrency. With its integrated hashrate and DeFi yield model, ALL4 Mining is poised to be a major beneficiary of this transformation, providing investors with diversified passive income opportunities for future market cycles.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://all4mining.com/

App Download: https://all4mining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Email: [email protected]

The post Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation