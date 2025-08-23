Ripple, SBI Plan RLUSD Stablecoin Distribution in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Holdings plan to roll out Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan, aiming to tap into the country’s emerging stablecoin market under new regulatory frameworks.

The two companies announced on Friday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding, in which SBI VC Trade’s role is that of distributor. SBI VC Trade, a licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, aims to make RLUSD to go live in Japan during the first quarter of 2026.

RLUSD is Ripple’s first stablecoin initiative, launched in December 2024. The token is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries and cash equivalents, with monthly attestations from a third-party firm.

Ripple says this structure offers regulatory clarity and institutional-grade compliance — traits it argues will differentiate RLUSD from peers.

SBI executives framed the partnership as a step in strengthening Japan’s digital finance infrastructure. “The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins,” said SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo.

Ripple executives echoed the compliance focus. “RLUSD is designed to be a true industry standard, providing a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance,” said Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins.

The rollout also highlights the deepening ties between Ripple and SBI, longtime partners in Asia’s blockchain ecosystem. It also comes as Japan approved the first yen-denominated stablecoin for issuance in the country earlier this week.

