Ripple, Securitize Add RLUSD Access for BlackRock’s BUIDL & VanEck’s VBILL

Ripple, a digital asset infrastructure firm, has partnered with Securitize, a real-world assets firm, to launch a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized treasury funds to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD). This new functionality aims to provide investors with an additional stablecoin off-ramp, creating a seamless pathway to liquidity and on-chain transactions. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, Ltd. (VBILL) mark the firms’ first tokenized funds issued on public blockchains. Through this integration, investors can instantly swap their holdings for RLUSD around the clock, gaining stable, enterprise-grade digital dollars while preserving access to on-chain yield strategies and broader DeFi opportunities. RLUSD support for BUIDL is live, with VBILL integration rolling out in the coming days. Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain Ripple explains that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade stability and compliance at its core. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” adds McDonald. Securitize highlighted the importance of the collaboration in automating liquidity across tokenized markets. “Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products,” noted Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. Bringing Liquidity and Compliance to Tokenized Finance This integration represents RLUSD’s first deployment within Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure, with broader applications in development. Securitize is also moving to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding liquidity channels and creating new utilities for RLUSD in the XRPL ecosystem. For institutional investors, the move represents faster settlement, reduced transaction costs, and the ability to diversify liquidity strategies while remaining compliant with financial regulations. By embedding RLUSD into its platform, Securitize positions itself as a central hub for tokenized finance innovation. RLUSD Adoption Gains Momentum Since its launch in late 2024, Ripple says RLUSD has grown to more than $700 million in market capitalization. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, subject to strict reserve management, segregation of assets, and third-party attestations. RLUSD is already integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payments network, various DeFi liquidity pools, and institutional-grade settlement systems. Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD. According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset spaceRipple, a digital asset infrastructure firm, has partnered with Securitize, a real-world assets firm, to launch a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized treasury funds to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD). This new functionality aims to provide investors with an additional stablecoin off-ramp, creating a seamless pathway to liquidity and on-chain transactions. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, Ltd. (VBILL) mark the firms’ first tokenized funds issued on public blockchains. Through this integration, investors can instantly swap their holdings for RLUSD around the clock, gaining stable, enterprise-grade digital dollars while preserving access to on-chain yield strategies and broader DeFi opportunities. RLUSD support for BUIDL is live, with VBILL integration rolling out in the coming days. Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain Ripple explains that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade stability and compliance at its core. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” adds McDonald. Securitize highlighted the importance of the collaboration in automating liquidity across tokenized markets. “Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products,” noted Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. Bringing Liquidity and Compliance to Tokenized Finance This integration represents RLUSD’s first deployment within Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure, with broader applications in development. Securitize is also moving to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding liquidity channels and creating new utilities for RLUSD in the XRPL ecosystem. For institutional investors, the move represents faster settlement, reduced transaction costs, and the ability to diversify liquidity strategies while remaining compliant with financial regulations. By embedding RLUSD into its platform, Securitize positions itself as a central hub for tokenized finance innovation. RLUSD Adoption Gains Momentum Since its launch in late 2024, Ripple says RLUSD has grown to more than $700 million in market capitalization. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, subject to strict reserve management, segregation of assets, and third-party attestations. RLUSD is already integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payments network, various DeFi liquidity pools, and institutional-grade settlement systems. Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD. According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space

Ripple, Securitize Add RLUSD Access for BlackRock’s BUIDL & VanEck’s VBILL

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/23 22:39

Ripple, a digital asset infrastructure firm, has partnered with Securitize, a real-world assets firm, to launch a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized treasury funds to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD).

This new functionality aims to provide investors with an additional stablecoin off-ramp, creating a seamless pathway to liquidity and on-chain transactions.

BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, Ltd. (VBILL) mark the firms’ first tokenized funds issued on public blockchains.

Through this integration, investors can instantly swap their holdings for RLUSD around the clock, gaining stable, enterprise-grade digital dollars while preserving access to on-chain yield strategies and broader DeFi opportunities. RLUSD support for BUIDL is live, with VBILL integration rolling out in the coming days.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain

Ripple explains that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade stability and compliance at its core. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple.

“RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” adds McDonald.

Securitize highlighted the importance of the collaboration in automating liquidity across tokenized markets. “Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products,” noted Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize.

Bringing Liquidity and Compliance to Tokenized Finance

This integration represents RLUSD’s first deployment within Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure, with broader applications in development. Securitize is also moving to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding liquidity channels and creating new utilities for RLUSD in the XRPL ecosystem.

For institutional investors, the move represents faster settlement, reduced transaction costs, and the ability to diversify liquidity strategies while remaining compliant with financial regulations. By embedding RLUSD into its platform, Securitize positions itself as a central hub for tokenized finance innovation.

RLUSD Adoption Gains Momentum

Since its launch in late 2024, Ripple says RLUSD has grown to more than $700 million in market capitalization. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, subject to strict reserve management, segregation of assets, and third-party attestations.

RLUSD is already integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payments network, various DeFi liquidity pools, and institutional-grade settlement systems.

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD.

According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0,01565+2,28%
RealLink
REAL$0,06041+0,81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014195-4,50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0,455-0,43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13556+11,39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0,002886-2,69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!