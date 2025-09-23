The post Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to two of the largest tokenized funds in the market. Holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now instantly redeem their shares for RLUSD, allowing access to their funds at any time of the day. Ripple’s RLUSD Integration Gives Tokenized Fund Holders Easy Access to Fiat According to a company blog post, this integration marks the first time RLUSD has been added to Securitize’s tokenization platform. Investors holding tokenized shares in these funds are now able to switch into RLUSD whenever they choose. Thus, they enjoy flexibility and real-time settlement without waiting for traditional redemption processes. Ripple confirmed that support for BUIDL is already live, while VBILL will follow in the coming days. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, known as BUIDL, and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, named VBILL, are both tokenized short-term treasury funds. They are among the first products from major asset managers to be issued directly on public blockchains. With this move, the link between traditional finance and digital assets is strengthened. It gives institutions another trusted and direct way for investors to switch their fund shares into RLUSD stablecoins. The move is part of a broader strategy for tokenization and stablecoins within the Ripple ecosystem, as seen in the XRPL DeFi roadmap. Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, said VBILL manages $74 million in assets. He explained that the fund is now expanding to let investors mint and redeem RLUSD on Ethereum. He also hinted that support across other networks like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB is in the pipeline. Ripple, Securitize Executives Hail RLUSD as a ‘Breakthrough’ for Institutional Tokenized Finance According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple this move represents the next logical step for RLUSD. He clarified… The post Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to two of the largest tokenized funds in the market. Holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now instantly redeem their shares for RLUSD, allowing access to their funds at any time of the day. Ripple’s RLUSD Integration Gives Tokenized Fund Holders Easy Access to Fiat According to a company blog post, this integration marks the first time RLUSD has been added to Securitize’s tokenization platform. Investors holding tokenized shares in these funds are now able to switch into RLUSD whenever they choose. Thus, they enjoy flexibility and real-time settlement without waiting for traditional redemption processes. Ripple confirmed that support for BUIDL is already live, while VBILL will follow in the coming days. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, known as BUIDL, and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, named VBILL, are both tokenized short-term treasury funds. They are among the first products from major asset managers to be issued directly on public blockchains. With this move, the link between traditional finance and digital assets is strengthened. It gives institutions another trusted and direct way for investors to switch their fund shares into RLUSD stablecoins. The move is part of a broader strategy for tokenization and stablecoins within the Ripple ecosystem, as seen in the XRPL DeFi roadmap. Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, said VBILL manages $74 million in assets. He explained that the fund is now expanding to let investors mint and redeem RLUSD on Ethereum. He also hinted that support across other networks like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB is in the pipeline. Ripple, Securitize Executives Hail RLUSD as a ‘Breakthrough’ for Institutional Tokenized Finance According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple this move represents the next logical step for RLUSD. He clarified…

Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Funds

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:25
Binance Coin
BNB$1 022,37+3,38%
RealLink
REAL$0,06021+0,80%
Vice
VICE$0,03488+5,88%
Movement
MOVE$0,118+3,23%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001725-0,97%

Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to two of the largest tokenized funds in the market. Holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now instantly redeem their shares for RLUSD, allowing access to their funds at any time of the day.

Ripple’s RLUSD Integration Gives Tokenized Fund Holders Easy Access to Fiat

According to a company blog post, this integration marks the first time RLUSD has been added to Securitize’s tokenization platform. Investors holding tokenized shares in these funds are now able to switch into RLUSD whenever they choose.

Thus, they enjoy flexibility and real-time settlement without waiting for traditional redemption processes. Ripple confirmed that support for BUIDL is already live, while VBILL will follow in the coming days.

BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, known as BUIDL, and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, named VBILL, are both tokenized short-term treasury funds. They are among the first products from major asset managers to be issued directly on public blockchains.

With this move, the link between traditional finance and digital assets is strengthened. It gives institutions another trusted and direct way for investors to switch their fund shares into RLUSD stablecoins. The move is part of a broader strategy for tokenization and stablecoins within the Ripple ecosystem, as seen in the XRPL DeFi roadmap.

Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, said VBILL manages $74 million in assets. He explained that the fund is now expanding to let investors mint and redeem RLUSD on Ethereum. He also hinted that support across other networks like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB is in the pipeline.

Ripple, Securitize Executives Hail RLUSD as a ‘Breakthrough’ for Institutional Tokenized Finance

According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple this move represents the next logical step for RLUSD. He clarified that RLUSD is designed for large corporations as it offers value consistency, and complete adherence to regulations. He also stated that the collaboration with firms like Securitize will enhance the token’s liquidity. Also, it will expand its application at enterprise level.

Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, described the partnership as a breakthrough for tokenized finance. He said RLUSD integration will allow real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across compliant, on-chain investment products. Domingo added that this represents the full potential of blockchain in serving institutional investors.

RLUSD is backed one-to-one with U.S. dollar liquid assets. It manages its reserves well and has independent external auditors that attests to this on a regular basis. The stablecoin is issued by a charter granted by the New York Department of Financial Services Trust Company, suggesting that it is well regulated.

Since its inception in late 2024, RLUSD has been expanding in the crypto space steadily. Many decentralized finance platforms are already using it.

In addition, it has been integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payment solution, and surpassed $700 million in market capitalization. Ripple has also partnered with DBS and Franklin Templeton to expand RLUSD-backed trading and lending.

Due to the new integration, institutional investors have an additional application of RLUSD since more can be implemented in tokenized fund markets. Ripple aims to continue expanding RLUSD in tokenized assets and XRP Ledger usage. The firm believes that integrating regulated stablecoins will large funds will accelerate the use of blockchains among financial institutions worldwide.

Source: https://coingape.com/ripple-securitize-bring-rlusd-to-blackrock-and-vaneck-funds/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed B-Corp now pivoting to an XRP-centric treasury, said on September 16 it has structured its mining and treasury operations so that it can acquire the token “at up to a 65% discount” to prevailing market prices—by mining other proof-of-work assets and swapping those mined tokens. VivoPower Doubles Down On XRP The […]
B
B$0,35063-11,65%
XRP
XRP$2,8772+1,08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0121+2,62%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 10:00
Partager
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0,017487+49,48%
Avantis
AVNT$2,1285+8,08%
Xphere
XP$0,0128+0,23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Partager
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch