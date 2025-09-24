The post Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is being integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock and VanEck, giving holders of the products a direct redemption path into on-chain liquidity. Through a new smart contract on Securitize’s platform, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL funds can now swap their shares for RLUSD on demand, creating what Ripple calls a 24/7 stablecoin off-ramp for tokenized treasuries. The move positions RLUSD as a settlement layer for real-world assets (RWA) while broadening its institutional footprint. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s SVP of Stablecoins, said in a prepared statement thathe tie-up “is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” framing RLUSD as regulatory-compliant and enterprise-grade. RLUSD — backed 1:1 with liquid reserves and issued under a New York DFS trust charter — has climbed past $700 million in circulation since launching last year. Ripple has been pushing its use in cross-border payments and DeFi pools, while now anchoring it to institutional RWA platforms. The Securitize tie-in also sets up RLUSD for deployment on the XRP Ledger, giving Ripple a dual push of a regulatory-compliant stablecoin issuance on one side, and DeFi-facing usability on the other. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/ripple-securitize-bring-rlusd-to-blackrock-and-vaneck-tokenized-fundsThe post Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is being integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock and VanEck, giving holders of the products a direct redemption path into on-chain liquidity. Through a new smart contract on Securitize’s platform, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL funds can now swap their shares for RLUSD on demand, creating what Ripple calls a 24/7 stablecoin off-ramp for tokenized treasuries. The move positions RLUSD as a settlement layer for real-world assets (RWA) while broadening its institutional footprint. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s SVP of Stablecoins, said in a prepared statement thathe tie-up “is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” framing RLUSD as regulatory-compliant and enterprise-grade. RLUSD — backed 1:1 with liquid reserves and issued under a New York DFS trust charter — has climbed past $700 million in circulation since launching last year. Ripple has been pushing its use in cross-border payments and DeFi pools, while now anchoring it to institutional RWA platforms. The Securitize tie-in also sets up RLUSD for deployment on the XRP Ledger, giving Ripple a dual push of a regulatory-compliant stablecoin issuance on one side, and DeFi-facing usability on the other. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/ripple-securitize-bring-rlusd-to-blackrock-and-vaneck-tokenized-funds

Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:55
Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is being integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock and VanEck, giving holders of the products a direct redemption path into on-chain liquidity.

Through a new smart contract on Securitize’s platform, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL funds can now swap their shares for RLUSD on demand, creating what Ripple calls a 24/7 stablecoin off-ramp for tokenized treasuries.

The move positions RLUSD as a settlement layer for real-world assets (RWA) while broadening its institutional footprint.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s SVP of Stablecoins, said in a prepared statement thathe tie-up “is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” framing RLUSD as regulatory-compliant and enterprise-grade.

RLUSD — backed 1:1 with liquid reserves and issued under a New York DFS trust charter — has climbed past $700 million in circulation since launching last year. Ripple has been pushing its use in cross-border payments and DeFi pools, while now anchoring it to institutional RWA platforms.

The Securitize tie-in also sets up RLUSD for deployment on the XRP Ledger, giving Ripple a dual push of a regulatory-compliant stablecoin issuance on one side, and DeFi-facing usability on the other.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/ripple-securitize-bring-rlusd-to-blackrock-and-vaneck-tokenized-funds

