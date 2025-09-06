Ripple Swell 2025: Big Names, Bigger Plans

Altcoins

Ripple has published the full program for its flagship Swell conference, confirming a two-day, invite-only event in New York City from November 4–5.

The gathering, now in its ninth year, will bring together financial heavyweights, regulators, and crypto leaders to map out the future of digital assets.

From Tokenization to Regulation

This year’s lineup blends Wall Street institutions with crypto-native firms. Nasdaq’s Adena Friedman, BlackRock executives, and Moody’s analysts will share the stage with Ripple leadership to discuss how tokenized assets, custody solutions, and stablecoins are reshaping capital markets. Cross-border payments remain a centerpiece, with panels highlighting how blockchain-based stablecoins can drive speed and inclusion in remittances.

Policy and Global Coordination

The second day spotlights regulatory priorities. Speakers from the Atlantic Council, Blockchain Association, and international agencies will debate the U.S. role in setting crypto rules under the Trump administration, while Ripple’s policy team outlines where it sees legislative opportunities. A new consumer-facing body, the National Cryptocurrency Association, will also be introduced as a bridge between public interest and industry standards.

Broader Themes and Keynotes

Ripple has added unusual voices to the mix, including chef and humanitarian José Andrés, who will discuss using blockchain for disaster relief with Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen. Security is another major theme, with Coinbase, Elliptic, and academics tackling crypto crime prevention. The program closes with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse laying out his 2026 outlook and plans for RLUSD, the company’s stablecoin designed to anchor global trust.

Market Context

The conference comes as XRP trades at $2.84, holding firm after a summer of volatility. With tokenization, ETFs, and stablecoins dominating institutional conversations, Ripple is using Swell to position itself at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure.

