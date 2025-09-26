Ripple’s latest partnership with Ondo Finance signals a growing trend in the collision of Wall Street-grade assets with blockchain technology. Ondo announced that tokenized U.S. Treasuries (OUSG) will now be available on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), with minting and redemption powered by Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.

At first glance, it’s another milestone in the tokenization story. But the move also raises deeper questions: What does “DeFi” mean when access is restricted to institutions? And can Ripple position XRPL as a serious alternative to Ethereum’s dominance in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization?

A Deal Framed as Innovation

Ondo Finance has been one of the most aggressive players in bringing traditional instruments on-chain. Its OUSG product mirrors exposure to short-term U.S. government debt — the bedrock of global finance. Ripple, best known for cross-border payments, is now positioning XRPL as more than a settlement layer.

Together, they promise:

24/7 minting and redemption of OUSG on XRPL, settled via RLUSD.

Liquidity seeding by Ripple and Ondo to jump-start trading.

A focus on institutions, with eligibility limited to “Qualified Purchasers.”

It’s a compelling narrative: safe yields, blockchain speed, and institutional trust.

Two Roads for DeFi

The contrast between the two projects is telling:

Ripple and Ondo are using blockchain rails to package familiar financial instruments for institutions.

Zexpire is tailoring a product to crypto’s defining trait — volatility — and offering retail users a way to engage without the hazards of leverage.

Both approaches stretch the definition of DeFi, but in opposite directions. One aligns with regulatory frameworks and traditional yields, the other leans into crypto-native risk and retail accessibility.

Ondo Struggles to Break Immediate Support

Source: TradingView

Today ONDO changes hands between $0.95 and $1.06 after sliding 15.35% in 7 days, though the token is up 1.20% in a month and 7.28% over 6 months. The 10-day moving average at $0.91 sits just under the 100-day line at $0.94, signaling a mild downtrend, while an RSI of 38.70 and a stochastic reading near 14 hint at oversold conditions.

Immediate support lies at $0.92, with a deeper floor at $0.81; resistance stands at $1.13 and then $1.24. A push above $1.13 would open a path for a 15% rally toward $1.24, but failure to hold $0.92 could trigger a slide of roughly 12% toward $0.81. Indicators point to a short-term bounce attempt, yet momentum stays weak, suggesting ONDO may trade sideways to slightly higher unless fresh demand lifts it past the first ceiling.

Ripple (XRP) edges closer to key $3 mark amid market tension

Ripple, or XRP, runs a peer-to-peer payment network built for banks and other money firms. It clears money in seconds and handles up to 1,500 transfers each second, using its own consensus code instead of mining. The coin peaked at $3.84 in 2018, fell under SEC fire in 2023, then jumped 26% after the August 2024 ruling that cut the proposed fine to $125 million. Banks in Europe and Latin America keep testing the rails, and new tie-ups aim to grow reach in global settlement. These fundamentals now meet fresh market data shaping short term moves.

Source: TradingView

XRP trades between $2.91 and $3.09, a touch above the 10-day and 100-day averages of $2.87 and $2.89. The token slid 7.83% this week and 0.42% this month, yet it still holds a 28.84% gain over 6 months. Momentum tools flash oversold: RSI sits at 38.69 and the stochastic reading is 7.32, while MACD stays fractionally negative. Nearest support is $2.84, with deeper cover at $2.66; resistance stands at $3.21 and $3.39. A bounce from current support would lift price by roughly 4% to the first ceiling and 9% to the second, while a slip to $2.66 would shave about 8%. Indicators suggest sellers are tiring, so a move toward $3.21 appears more likely in the coming sessions.

Conclusion

The link between Ondo’s tokenized U.S. Treasuries and the XRP Ledger marks a fresh use case for public chains, putting real-world debt on-chain and giving ONDO and XRP new weight in the market. The step widens access to yield products and shows that both coins stand to gain from deeper roles in finance.

They look good, but Zexpire is the first DeFi platform that turns crypto's biggest challenge — volatility — into a profit chance. Users make a one-click call on whether Bitcoin stays in range or breaks out each day; losses are capped, with no liquidations and no margin calls. Every play runs on $ZX, the platform's own token, which offers fee cuts, buybacks, and constant demand, rewarding early buyers. Zexpire represents a promising opportunity too.

