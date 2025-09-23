The post Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has placed stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) at the center of its institutional DeFi strategy. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has now recorded over $1 billion in stablecoin volume in a single month. It has also broken into the top ten chains for RWA activity, cementing its role in institutional adoption. Ripple’s XRPL Roadmap Prioritizes Lending, Compliance, and Secure Stablecoin Infrastructure According to the Ripple roadmap, tokenized assets and stablecoins are no longer experimental. Instead, they are becoming core use cases for banks, asset managers, and fintech firms. Ripple aims to make XRPL the settlement layer where these assets can be issued, traded, and managed at scale. A major upcoming feature is the native lending protocol. Scheduled with XRPL version 3.0.0, it will introduce pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level. By design, the protocol will provide low-cost loans under appropriate regulations. Institutions will be able to source capital efficiently while meeting KYC and AML standards. Recently, Ripple unveiled demo payments for stablecoin transfers, highlighting practical progress in settlement innovation. Compliance tooling is another pillar. Ripple has already introduced Credentials, which link to decentralized identifiers. These also enable trusted issuers to verify their KYC status or know their accreditation level. In addition, the Deep Freeze tool will allow issuers to prevent operations on flagged accounts, thus, guaranteeing adequacy of rules. Others like Token Escrow and Permissioned DEXs offer greater control without centralization of the system. XRPL Enhances Privacy and Tokenization to Improve Institutional DeFi Privacy is also a focus. At Ripple, they are working on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to offer confidentiality but which will still be auditable. The first will be a private Multi-Purpose Tokens that allow trading of assets privately but still under regulatory compliance. This approach strikes the right balance between consumer privacy requirements… The post Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has placed stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) at the center of its institutional DeFi strategy. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has now recorded over $1 billion in stablecoin volume in a single month. It has also broken into the top ten chains for RWA activity, cementing its role in institutional adoption. Ripple’s XRPL Roadmap Prioritizes Lending, Compliance, and Secure Stablecoin Infrastructure According to the Ripple roadmap, tokenized assets and stablecoins are no longer experimental. Instead, they are becoming core use cases for banks, asset managers, and fintech firms. Ripple aims to make XRPL the settlement layer where these assets can be issued, traded, and managed at scale. A major upcoming feature is the native lending protocol. Scheduled with XRPL version 3.0.0, it will introduce pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level. By design, the protocol will provide low-cost loans under appropriate regulations. Institutions will be able to source capital efficiently while meeting KYC and AML standards. Recently, Ripple unveiled demo payments for stablecoin transfers, highlighting practical progress in settlement innovation. Compliance tooling is another pillar. Ripple has already introduced Credentials, which link to decentralized identifiers. These also enable trusted issuers to verify their KYC status or know their accreditation level. In addition, the Deep Freeze tool will allow issuers to prevent operations on flagged accounts, thus, guaranteeing adequacy of rules. Others like Token Escrow and Permissioned DEXs offer greater control without centralization of the system. XRPL Enhances Privacy and Tokenization to Improve Institutional DeFi Privacy is also a focus. At Ripple, they are working on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to offer confidentiality but which will still be auditable. The first will be a private Multi-Purpose Tokens that allow trading of assets privately but still under regulatory compliance. This approach strikes the right balance between consumer privacy requirements…

Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap

2025/09/23
Ripple has placed stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) at the center of its institutional DeFi strategy. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has now recorded over $1 billion in stablecoin volume in a single month. It has also broken into the top ten chains for RWA activity, cementing its role in institutional adoption.

Ripple’s XRPL Roadmap Prioritizes Lending, Compliance, and Secure Stablecoin Infrastructure

According to the Ripple roadmap, tokenized assets and stablecoins are no longer experimental. Instead, they are becoming core use cases for banks, asset managers, and fintech firms. Ripple aims to make XRPL the settlement layer where these assets can be issued, traded, and managed at scale.

A major upcoming feature is the native lending protocol. Scheduled with XRPL version 3.0.0, it will introduce pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level. By design, the protocol will provide low-cost loans under appropriate regulations.

Institutions will be able to source capital efficiently while meeting KYC and AML standards. Recently, Ripple unveiled demo payments for stablecoin transfers, highlighting practical progress in settlement innovation.

Compliance tooling is another pillar. Ripple has already introduced Credentials, which link to decentralized identifiers. These also enable trusted issuers to verify their KYC status or know their accreditation level.

In addition, the Deep Freeze tool will allow issuers to prevent operations on flagged accounts, thus, guaranteeing adequacy of rules. Others like Token Escrow and Permissioned DEXs offer greater control without centralization of the system.

XRPL Enhances Privacy and Tokenization to Improve Institutional DeFi

Privacy is also a focus. At Ripple, they are working on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to offer confidentiality but which will still be auditable. The first will be a private Multi-Purpose Tokens that allow trading of assets privately but still under regulatory compliance.

This approach strikes the right balance between consumer privacy requirements and that of regulators. The core of these changes is the Multi-Purpose token (MPT) standard.

MPTs allow the representation of sophisticated financial instruments like bonds, funds or a structured product on the XRPL. The institutional market supports using MPTs because they do not require complex smart contracts and contain multiple meta data. A recent Ripple move to extend RLUSD into Aave’s Horizon RWA market highlights how tokenized assets are already gaining traction in regulated environments.

This Ripple roadmap also contained other updates. There are tools that batch transaction, permission delegation and extensions. These keep XRPL fees low and ensure fast settlement.

The EVM sidechain provides developers greater flexibility and supports Solidity and XRPL liquidity.  The Ripple roadmap foresees a future in which banks and asset managers can put their trust in blockchain to make payments, offer loans, and trade assets.

Source: https://coingape.com/ripple-targets-tokenization-stablecoins-in-xrpl-defi-roadmap/

