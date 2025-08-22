Ripple Teams With SBI to Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/22 16:53
TLDR:

  • Ripple and SBI will distribute RLUSD in Japan through SBI VC Trade starting in early 2026.
  • RLUSD will be fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, government bonds, and cash equivalents with third-party audits.
  • The stablecoin market stands at $300B today and is forecasted to expand into trillions in the coming years.
  • Ripple executives said the launch is designed to build trust with institutions by focusing on compliance and transparency.

Stablecoins are growing fast. Ripple and SBI Group want to make sure they are not left behind. 

On August 22, Ripple confirmed it will bring its RLUSD stablecoin to Japan in partnership with SBI VC Trade. The rollout is planned for early 2026. The move is aimed at building trust with users and institutions that want regulated crypto options.

The joint plan was announced after Ripple posted the update on its official account. SBI Group followed up with confirmation that its licensed exchange subsidiary will handle the distribution. 

Both companies stressed that compliance and transparency will be central to how RLUSD is introduced to the Japanese market.

Crypto Price Stability and RLUSD’s Backing

Ripple described RLUSD as a fully backed stablecoin. The company stated reserves will include U.S. dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and other liquid assets. 

Each month, an independent accounting firm will issue attestations on the reserves. Ripple said this structure was designed to meet the expectations of institutions that demand security and accountability.

SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo said Japan’s stablecoin market needs reliable options. He added that RLUSD offers both safety and convenience. His remarks highlighted the fact that SBI was the first in Japan to secure a license for handling electronic payment instrument exchanges.

The launch comes as the stablecoin market sits at around $300 billion, according to Ripple. Forecasts suggest it could grow into the trillions soon. This rising demand has pushed companies like Ripple to move beyond cross-border payments and enter stablecoin issuance.

Ripple executives said RLUSD is not just about adding another token. Jack McDonald, the company’s senior vice president for stablecoins, emphasized that the goal is to create a standard that bridges traditional finance with crypto

Ripple and SBI’s Crypto Partnership in Japan

Ripple and SBI Group have a long history of collaboration. SBI Holdings has consistently backed Ripple’s projects in Japan and broader Asia. The two companies said the RLUSD initiative is another step in a partnership built around regulatory compliance and market trust.

SBI confirmed it intends to make RLUSD available to customers during the first quarter of 2026. That timeline provides a window for infrastructure adjustments and regulatory engagement before the official rollout.

The decision to bring RLUSD to Japan was presented as a response to growing institutional demand. Both Ripple and SBI said the focus will remain on utility, not speculation. By leaning on a licensed exchange like SBI VC Trade, the companies aim to align RLUSD distribution with Japan’s financial rules.

The plan reflects a wider trend in crypto where stablecoins are being integrated into mainstream financial services. Ripple and SBI are positioning RLUSD as part of that shift, but with a clear emphasis on compliance to meet Japan’s strict oversight standards.

