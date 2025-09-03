Ripple & Thunes Partner, Expand Cross-Border Payments Network

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 15:21
RealLink
REAL$0.06028+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991+3.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.118-0.75%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21299-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017739+3.16%
  • Ripple and Thunes have expanded their partnership to integrate Ripple Payments into Thunes’s global network
  • The collaboration aims to solve the high fees and long settlement times of traditional cross-border payments
  • The move is a major step for financial inclusion, especially in underserved markets with limited banking

Ripple and Thunes are expanding their partnership in a major move to reshape global cross-border payments. The collaboration, which builds on a relationship started in 2020, will integrate Ripple’s blockchain-powered payment solutions with Thunes’s massive global network, signaling a growing demand for faster and more reliable financial services.

How Will the Expanded Partnership Work?

According to the press release, the partnership is designed to combine Thunes’s extensive network with Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure to improve the efficiency of global money transfers.

What is Thunes’s “Smart Superhighway”?

Thunes operates what it calls a “Smart Superhighway” for international money transfers, connecting financial institutions, fintechs, and businesses. By integrating Ripple Payments into its Direct Global Network, Thunes gains additional tools to improve real-time payout capabilities in local currencies. 

This approach is particularly significant in markets where traditional banking access remains limited. Consequently, businesses and consumers will see improved access to fast and affordable payment options, regardless of geography.

Related: Ripple’s RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral in Aave’s New RWA Market, Powered by Chainlink

What does this mean for Ripple’s enterprise clients?

The integration allows Ripple’s enterprise clients to withdraw funds in more currencies and markets, significantly broadening their global footprint and payment options.

Move to Meet the Rising Demand for Digital Finance

This collaboration directly addresses the major pain points of the traditional financial system.

How does Ripple solve problems with traditional banking?

Traditional cross-border payments often involve high fees, long settlement times, and a lack of transparency. By leveraging Ripple’s blockchain solutions, Thunes can offer its clients greater clarity and much faster settlements. 

Does the new partnership improve financial inclusion?

The partnership aims to fill a critical gap in underserved markets. By offering secure and transparent alternatives that bypass traditional banking barriers, the collaboration helps build financial inclusion for millions of people who still rely on outdated remittance channels.

Related: ‘We’re Nearly Production Ready,’ Ripple CTO as XRP Breaks Key Support

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/ripple-thunes-expand-cross-border-payments-partnership/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$35.843 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$35.843 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$35.843 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$7.1455 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$7.6696 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$7.3817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$7.6415 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$5.3133 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$691,600. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0618+1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 16:36
Partager
India Set to Join OECD’s Crypto Transactions Sharing Agenda by April 2027: Report

India Set to Join OECD’s Crypto Transactions Sharing Agenda by April 2027: Report

India is reportedly preparing to enforce global crypto reporting rules by adopting the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The move enables automatic crypto transactions data sharing, tighter compliance and better regulatory transparency. India will be implementing CARF rules, effective April 2027, Business Standard reported. India’s announcement to officially join OECD’s Crypto Reporting Framework comes in parallel with South Korea’s plans to log and share crypto transactions globally. “It means your foreign exchange accounts, wallets, and offshore trades won’t stay invisible,” KoinX wrote. “They’ll be automatically reported back to India through international data-sharing agreements.” India to Sign Multilateral Agreement for Exchange of Crypto Transactions Tax Info Per a senior finance ministry official, India is expected to sign the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) next year. The pact will provide the legal structure for the automatic exchange of tax-related information. India entered into the MCAA in 2015 for financial account data; however, the upcoming agreement is an extension to include digital assets. “This is the same global system that already exposes hidden foreign bank accounts. Now, it’s crypto’s turn,” KoinX stated. Further, the ministry official noted that the legislative changes and system preparations are already underway to meet the 2027 deadline. India to Expose Investors’ ‘Invisible’ Crypto Assets The global crypto reporting agenda means that investors’ coins held in overseas exchanges will be flagged. Further, offshore centralized exchange (CEX) trades will be reported. “Once the system is live, the reporting will be done not just for the current year but for past years as well,” the tax firm wrote, adding that the government can issue notices under multiple sections for previously undisclosed income. As a result, KoinX has urged crypto investors to get compliant now by reporting their holdings honestly and filing accurately. “If you’ve hidden offshore trades in the past, CARF gives the govt a time machine. Your “invisible” assets will suddenly light up,” it added
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/03 15:58
Partager
19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case

19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The Block, a 19-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a well-known theft
WELL3
WELL$0.0002801-1.19%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00655+4.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1587+110.75%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$35.843 million

India Set to Join OECD’s Crypto Transactions Sharing Agenda by April 2027: Report

19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case

Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: Why Europe Demands Robust Regulations

Ethereum Thrives in Market Turbulence