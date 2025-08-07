Ripple to acquire stablecoin payment platform Rail for $200m

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/07 22:37
XRP
XRP$2.8818-5.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-5.05%

Ripple has agreed to acquire Toronto-based stablecoin payments firm Rail in a deal worth $200 million.

Summary
  • Ripple expects to close the $200 million acquisition of Rail in the fourth quarter.
  • The acquisition will be key to Ripple’s expansion in the stablecoin payments market.

Ripple, the company behind the XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency token and stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD), announced its acquisition of Rail on Thursday, Aug. 7, noting in a press release that the deal will bolster the company’s stablecoin payments solution.

Per details Ripple shared in the announcement, the $200 million deal for Rail is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With this move, Ripple will gain access to Rail’s infrastructure, including virtual accounts, a banking partner network, and automated back-office support, aimed at strengthening its position in the $36 billion global B2B stablecoin market.

Ripple’s stablecoin play

Other key benefits of Ripple and Rail’s integration via the acquisition will include comprehensive stablecoin pay-ins and pay-outs across key corridors, with customers not required to hold cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets. 

Customers will also have access to third-party payments and internal treasury flows. The companies will offer support for multiple digital assets, including XRP and RLUSD.

Ripple plans to tap into Rail, not just to streamline its operations and expand reach, but have a significant say in the B2B stablecoin payments sector.

Rail’s acquisition adds to a number of key deals Ripple has struck in recent years, notable among them the $1.25 billion deal for multi-asset prime broker Hidden Road announced in April. To date, the company has splashed more than $3 billion on acquisitions and strategic investments.

This latest venture comes as the United States takes a major step in stablecoin regulation with the GENIUS Act. Ripple itself has applied for a national banking license. Meanwhile, the company’s RLUSD stablecoin has grown into a $612 million market cap token.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04245-16.76%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.2289-2.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.127-4.00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1138-5.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002093-3.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008852-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$9.2701 million