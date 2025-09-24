Ripple to be integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock

BlackRock’s $2 billion Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) is expanding onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL).
Ripple and tokenization platform Securitize have been named as the key partners driving the integration, which is to be executed through a new RLUSD smart contract.
The timing of the expansion is significant, coming just as XRPL has reached a new milestone of more than 5.6 million accounts.
With the new smart contract, BUIDL investors can directly swap tokenized shares for RLUSD at any time.
Also integrated with VanEck’s tokenized money-market fund, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 with liquid reserves and issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) trust charter.
Institutional RLUSD adoption
Launched in late 2024, RLUSD has grown to over $700 million in market cap, and is now used by DBS and Franklin Templeton as an exchange mechanism.
The new integration with BlackRock and VanEck marks the cryptocurrency’s first move onto Securitize’s infrastructure, which will, in turn, give it exposure to partnerships with other asset managers, including Apollo and Hamilton Lane.
By bridging tokenized funds with a new enterprise-grade stablecoin, the integration thus aims to expand on-chain liquidity and institutional utility.
Commenting on the developments, Ripple has issued a statement, announcing that additional use cases are also set to come in the future, including plans to expand onto more decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
At the same time, Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, further emphasized Ripple’s role in automating liquidity for tokenized assets.
