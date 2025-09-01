Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP today — what to expect?

2025/09/01
2025/09/01 23:09
Ripple’s escrow program, set in motion in 2017, sees up to 1 billion XRP unlocked on the first day of each month, with unused tokens typically re-escrowed. 

Today, September 1, is no exception, with Ripple unlocking around $2.76 billion worth of the cryptocurrency (approximately 1.68% of the total supply).

However, if the historical pattern continues, we’ll most likely see around 700 million tokens re-escrowed, meaning the effective net addition will be closer to 300 million XRP, valued near $861 million (some 0.50% of the supply).

Ripple September XRP unlock

August marked a rare deviation in Ripple’s escrow schedule when the standard 1 billion XRP release failed to appear on-chain.

The uncertainty ended on August 9, when three separate escrow releases (500 million, 100 million, and 400 million XRP) were executed in quick succession and flagged by Whale Alert.

In anticipation of the September release, the market was speculating whether the government might eventually seek to acquire Ripple’s holdings as part of its broader push into strategic digital assets.

The chatter grew louder when the White House outlined plans for a strategic digital asset reserve. However, since XRP was ultimately excluded from the initiative, the prospect remains hypothetical. 

Nonetheless, for the XRP community, the rumors still underscore growing concerns over the intersection of government policy and corporate ownership.

Ripple itself currently controls roughly 35.6 billion XRP across 14 escrow wallets, valued at $98.26 billion.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/ripple-to-unlock-1-billion-xrp-today-what-to-expect/

