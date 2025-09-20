TLDR Ripple celebrates 13 years with key developments in XRP and RLUSD. Uphold tweets support for Ripple’s milestone and highlights XRP ETF launch. XRP sees new opportunities with RLUSD integration in traditional finance. Ripple partners with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton to enhance liquidity. Ripple marked its 13th anniversary with celebrations across the crypto community, [...] The post Ripple Turns 13 as Uphold Celebrates Milestone with XRP and RLUSD Focus appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ripple celebrates 13 years with key developments in XRP and RLUSD. Uphold tweets support for Ripple’s milestone and highlights XRP ETF launch. XRP sees new opportunities with RLUSD integration in traditional finance. Ripple partners with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton to enhance liquidity. Ripple marked its 13th anniversary with celebrations across the crypto community, [...] The post Ripple Turns 13 as Uphold Celebrates Milestone with XRP and RLUSD Focus appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple Turns 13 as Uphold Celebrates Milestone with XRP and RLUSD Focus

2025/09/20 23:29
TLDR

  • Ripple celebrates 13 years with key developments in XRP and RLUSD.
  • Uphold tweets support for Ripple’s milestone and highlights XRP ETF launch.
  • XRP sees new opportunities with RLUSD integration in traditional finance.
  • Ripple partners with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton to enhance liquidity.

Ripple marked its 13th anniversary with celebrations across the crypto community, coinciding with recent milestones that include a tweet from Uphold and the launch of key financial products. The company’s journey, from its founding in 2012 to its role in reshaping digital finance, continues to generate attention. Notably, Ripple is enhancing the XRP ecosystem and spotlighting RLUSD in new collaborations and investments, signaling a growing presence in both the digital currency and traditional financial sectors.

Ripple’s Journey and Key Anniversaries

Ripple was originally founded as OpenCoin in September 2012 by David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen. The XRP Ledger, developed earlier in 2012, has become a central part of Ripple’s evolution.

The initial name “Ripple” was associated with both the company and its ledger, with “Ripples” initially used to describe the digital asset. Over time, the digital asset became known as XRP, and the company shifted from OpenCoin to Ripple Labs, later shortening to just “Ripple.”

Throughout its 13 years, Ripple has focused on promoting blockchain-based solutions for payments and financial services. The company has continually expanded its network, securing partnerships with financial institutions and exploring new ways to integrate cryptocurrency into mainstream finance. The anniversary marks not only a celebration of past success but also the promise of future innovations in the blockchain space.

Uphold Celebrates Ripple’s Anniversary and Highlights RLUSD

Uphold, a leading crypto exchange, marked Ripple’s anniversary by tweeting a congratulatory message. The tweet emphasized XRP’s continued growth and development within the crypto space.

Uphold also highlighted RLUSD, a stablecoin linked to the XRP Ledger, as a key focus in its message. RLUSD plays an important role in Ripple’s efforts to integrate traditional financial products with digital currencies, offering stability in an often volatile market.

In addition to this celebration, Uphold emphasized recent news that marks a notable shift in the integration of XRP and RLUSD into global markets. The exchange mentioned the successful launch of the first-ever U.S. spot XRP ETF (XRPR), a product designed to increase XRP’s exposure to mainstream investors. This marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency, increasing its accessibility and appeal among institutional investors.

New Partnerships and Product Launches for Ripple

Ripple continues to expand its influence, securing new partnerships that enhance the value of XRP and RLUSD. One of the most recent developments is Ripple’s collaboration with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton. This partnership aims to establish repo markets utilizing tokenized collateral and stablecoins, increasing liquidity and offering new financial services.

Through this partnership, RLUSD will be used for trading Franklin Templeton’s money market fund, sgBENJI. The fund is tokenized on the XRP Ledger and listed on DBS’s digital exchange. This collaboration is seen as a crucial step in demonstrating how blockchain technology can modernize traditional finance by integrating digital assets into established financial markets.

Ripple’s continuous innovation through these partnerships shows its commitment to bridging the gap between digital currencies and traditional finance. The integration of XRP and RLUSD into these markets further solidifies Ripple’s role in the evolution of the global financial ecosystem.

