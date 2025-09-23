The post Ripple unveils institutional-focused roadmap for XRPL with native lending protocol and ZKP features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple unveiled a roadmap for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) on Sept. 22 that introduces protocol-level lending, zero-knowledge privacy features, and expanded tokenization standards. The roadmap centers on three core announcements: a native lending protocol scheduled for Version 3.0, confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens arriving in the first quarter of next year, and the immediate availability of compliance tools, including Credentials, Deep Freeze, and transaction simulation capabilities. The native lending protocol will enable pooled lending and underwritten credit to be directly executed at the ledger level through Single-Asset Vaults, which aggregate liquidity and issue transferable vault shares. Ripple unveils institutional-focused roadmap for XRPL with native lending protocol and ZKP features

2025/09/23
Ripple unveiled a roadmap for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) on Sept. 22 that introduces protocol-level lending, zero-knowledge privacy features, and expanded tokenization standards.

The roadmap centers on three core announcements: a native lending protocol scheduled for Version 3.0, confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens arriving in the first quarter of next year, and the immediate availability of compliance tools, including Credentials, Deep Freeze, and transaction simulation capabilities.

The native lending protocol will enable pooled lending and underwritten credit to be directly executed at the ledger level through Single-Asset Vaults, which aggregate liquidity and issue transferable vault shares.

The system automates loan lifecycle management, including issuance, repayment tracking, and reconciliation, while maintaining off-chain risk assessment where institutions operate established models.

Zero-knowledge privacy integration

XRPL’s zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) implementation represents the roadmap’s privacy initiative.

Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens, scheduled for release next year, will support privacy-preserving collateral management while maintaining the compliance and auditability standards required by regulated institutions.

The ZKP integration will enable proving KYC compliance without revealing personal details, allowing auditors to verify activity while protecting counterparty transaction data, and supporting proof-of-reserves without disclosing sensitive wallet information.

These capabilities address institutional requirements for confidential yet compliant on-chain operations.

The roadmap also introduced the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard, launching in October, which enables complex financial instruments to carry essential metadata, including maturity dates, tranches, and transfer restrictions, without requiring smart contracts.

MPTs allow bonds, money market funds, and structured products to be represented and traded natively on XRPL with full DEX integration planned for seamless trading and AMM liquidity pools.

Compliance infrastructure

The roadmap also mentioned three features to expand institutional adoption capabilities. The first is credentials linked to Decentralized Identifiers, which enable trusted issuers to attest KYC status and regulatory permissions.

The second is Deep Freeze, allowing token issuers to halt transfers from flagged addresses until trust lines are unfrozen, providing critical sanctions compliance tools.

The last is Simulate, which lets developers test transactions before network commitment, reducing enterprise risk for high-value operations.

The roadmap also introduced Permissioned Domains and Permissioned DEX features, which are currently undergoing validator voting. These tools create gated participation based on credential verification while preserving XRPL’s decentralized exchange efficiency.

According to the announcement, the modular compliance stack enables institutions to define participation requirements, ensure privacy through selective credential disclosure, and leverage order-book-based trading with full AML/KYC controls.

The roadmap goal is to position XRPL and its native assets, XRP and RLUSD, to service institutional stablecoin payments, collateralized lending, and tokenized asset trading natively at the protocol layer.

Version 3.0 represents the convergence of lending, tokenization, permissioned markets, and privacy features into a comprehensive institutional DeFi platform.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ripple-unveils-institutional-focused-roadmap-for-xrpl-with-native-lending-protocol-and-zkp-features/

